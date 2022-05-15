ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie community feels impact from mass shooting in Buffalo

By Julia Hazel
 3 days ago

The mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday has raddled the Erie community.

We spoke to people in Erie about how this has played an impact on the community.

“This is a tragedy, and so close to home,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Senior Pastor at Second Baptist Church.

The shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday has left the Erie community saddened.

“As a parent who has a child that actually works for Tops Market, it’s a reminder that they dangerous always around the corner,” said Higginbottom.

Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting

According to the Erie County Sheriff, John Garcia, this was a racially motivated hate crime.

“There are white supremacists that are brewing in this country that feel empowered to do what they are doing that needs to be addressed. It is scary. We need to be cautious. That needs to be addressed,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Eagles Nest Leadership Organization.

While this terrible act of violence was committed recently, it brings back terrible memories for some.

Ruth Thompson ran for her life and survived a fatal mass shooting at the a concert in Las Vegas back in 2017.

She said that hearing the news about Buffalo set her back in time.

Buffalo shooter had mental health evaluation after threatening school last June

“It is this helpless, helpless feeling of you know not knowing what’s going on and just the chaos and the screaming. It is horrific so I feel for those people that are going to have to live with that. It sucks, it’s awful,” said Ruth Thompson, Erie Resident.

Community leaders said that all they can do is pray. Pray for the victims, for their families, and for everyone affected by the shooting.

“Let’s do things in this world that will continue to promote peace and try to once again silence the violence,” said Higginbottom.

YourErie

Erie Police and city leaders continue strengthening community relationships

The Erie Police Department and city leaders are continuing to work on strengthening their relationship with the community. City officials and police officers visited Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday to speak with students, part of the city’s Strengthening Police Community Partnership Trust Building Series. On Wednesday morning, students were able to talk about issues […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police investigate downtown mugging

Erie Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted and robbed downtown. The victim told police that the attack took place near East 7th and French Streets around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim said she was walking along French when a man dragged her into an alley, beat her, and then stole her […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket planned to keep killing if he had escaped the scene, the police commissioner said Monday, as the possibility of federal hate crime or domestic terror charges loomed. The gunman, who had crossed the state to target […]
BUFFALO, NY
