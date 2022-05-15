Erie community feels impact from mass shooting in Buffalo

The mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday has raddled the Erie community.

We spoke to people in Erie about how this has played an impact on the community.

“This is a tragedy, and so close to home,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Senior Pastor at Second Baptist Church.

The shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday has left the Erie community saddened.

“As a parent who has a child that actually works for Tops Market, it’s a reminder that they dangerous always around the corner,” said Higginbottom.

According to the Erie County Sheriff, John Garcia, this was a racially motivated hate crime.

“There are white supremacists that are brewing in this country that feel empowered to do what they are doing that needs to be addressed. It is scary. We need to be cautious. That needs to be addressed,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Eagles Nest Leadership Organization.

While this terrible act of violence was committed recently, it brings back terrible memories for some.

Ruth Thompson ran for her life and survived a fatal mass shooting at the a concert in Las Vegas back in 2017.

She said that hearing the news about Buffalo set her back in time.

“It is this helpless, helpless feeling of you know not knowing what’s going on and just the chaos and the screaming. It is horrific so I feel for those people that are going to have to live with that. It sucks, it’s awful,” said Ruth Thompson, Erie Resident.

Community leaders said that all they can do is pray. Pray for the victims, for their families, and for everyone affected by the shooting.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Let’s do things in this world that will continue to promote peace and try to once again silence the violence,” said Higginbottom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.