Ohio Senator raises awareness for first responders struggling with mental health

This upcoming week is known as National Police Week and some of our lawmakers are using the occasion to raise awareness about a serious issue facing first responders.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown hosted a news conference call to discuss bipartisan efforts to increase mental health support for Ohio’s first responders.

Brown, along with Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley established mental health programs for first responders struggling to cope with the stresses of responding to what are often horrific situations.

“So many police officers are subjected to just the worst kinds of situations. Some of them as a result suffer PTSD as do people in the military. Many military go into police work too as we know. I’m working with the Fraternal Order of Police and sheriff’s associations and all that to help get the kind of treatment and mental health services that people need.”

Senator Brown also noted that the suicide rates among first responders are far too high.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.