ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Senator raises awareness for first responders struggling with mental health

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puWhQ_0ff8L43E00

This upcoming week is known as National Police Week and some of our lawmakers are using the occasion to raise awareness about a serious issue facing first responders.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown hosted a news conference call to discuss bipartisan efforts to increase mental health support for Ohio’s first responders.

Brown, along with Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley established mental health programs for first responders struggling to cope with the stresses of responding to what are often horrific situations.

“So many police officers are subjected to just the worst kinds of situations. Some of them as a result suffer PTSD as do people in the military. Many military go into police work too as we know. I’m working with the Fraternal Order of Police and sheriff’s associations and all that to help get the kind of treatment and mental health services that people need.”

Senator Brown also noted that the suicide rates among first responders are far too high.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s DeWine pushing for more mental health workers

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $85 million in federal funds to try to draw more people to the behavioral health care field to meet what Gov. Mike DeWine called a growing demand. The plan for the American Rescue Plan Act funds is to focus on education...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Rep. introduces “COPS” resolution for police ride-alongs

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Law enforcement is responsible for keeping our communities safe, but sometimes they need help to do so. Whether that be from their local governments, or the federal government.  Congressman Bill Johnson has a new proposal to give lawmakers a better idea of the stress and challenges that these officers face.  He introduced […]
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Medical marijuana patients in Ohio will soon have more dispensaries

The number of medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio will more than double after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy approved 70 new licenses with three more pending review. Ohio has 58 dispensaries, but after the new licenses were awarded via lottery that number will grow to 131. Some smaller towns that didn’t have dispensaries will now have at least one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Chuck Grassley
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans introduce bill that would criminalize ‘swatting’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A new bill in the Ohio Senate would criminalize ‘swatting,’ which […] The post Ohio Republicans introduce bill that would criminalize ‘swatting’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

HUD allocates millions for housing, community development in NW Ohio cities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development had awarded the Midwest $1.6 billion from fiscal year 2022 CPD Formula Grants. Ohio received $381 million for community planning, development grants and public housing authority funding. Ohio is disbursing the funds between four cities: Bowling Green, Lima, Sandusky...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio execution delayed by governor because of drug shortage

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed by three years the September execution of a death row inmate sentenced to die for killing two men in a robbery that netted $40. The governor’s action was one of several reprieves he’s issued in recent years as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#First Responders#National Police Week#Republican
WFMJ.com

Valley Medicaid recipients encouraged to update information now

Here in the Valley, more than a third of the population gets health insurance through Medicaid. The Medicaid rolls have grown in Ohio by more than 700,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic, with approximately 3.37 million Ohioans receiving benefits, and more than 185,000 individuals in the Valley receiving Medicaid.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lawmakers want judges to consider public safety when setting bail

The Ohio House is prepared to vote in favor of requiring that judges consider public safety when setting criminal suspects’ bail. The Republican proposal, which has the backing of GOP Attorney General Dave Yost, follows a state Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that upheld the lowering of a murder suspect’s bond to $500,000. A […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Medicaid director owned stock in companies she awarded huge contracts

Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran won’t discuss them, but state ethics filings she submitted on Sunday showed that she continued to own stock in three huge health care companies last year — the same year she negotiated and signed billion-dollar contracts with their subsidiaries. Outside ethics experts have said it’s a clear conflict of interest […] The post Medicaid director owned stock in companies she awarded huge contracts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy