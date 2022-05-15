ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Animal Shelter says there’s never been a better time to adopt a homeless pet

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3vVL_0ff8L3AV00

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Right now, the Belmont County Animal Shelter is filled to capacity with cats and kittens.

They say there’s temporarily no room at the inn.

So they ask people, instead of dropping off kittens, to call first, get on the waiting list, and they’ll call you back when space is available.

They say many people who put off getting vet treatment for their pets bring them to the shelter when things have gotten critical.

Belmont County Dog Warden, Lisa Williams says, “A lot of people can’t afford the medical needs of their dogs. And some people do, you know they’ll reach out. And we try to prioritize in terms of something like that. We’ve had homeless people, you know they need a place for their animals. They’ll sign ’em over because they love them. And they have nowhere to keep ’em. Just the way of the world right now is not good for the animals. Everybody just needs to pitch in and do what they can do for them.”

You can contact the Belmont County Animal Shelter from the number on your screen.

They say they’ve incurred some major vet bills for animals whose ailments have not been treated.

They remind us there’s never been a better time to adopt a homeless pet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society reaching capacity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Animal shelters across the state are seeing an influx of animals, including here in our area. As 5′s John Blashke reports, if some of these animals don’t find homes soon they’ll have to be put down. The Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society is nearly...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Society
Belmont County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Belmont County, OH
Belmont County, OH
Pets & Animals
WTRF- 7News

Bear seen ambling through St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A black bear was seen walking past the St. Clairsville Police Department and the Belmont County Heritage Museum at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Someone took pictures and posted them on social media. You can see the photos of the reported black bear here. Black Bear reportedly spotted in Belmont County city It was […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Black Bear reportedly spotted in Belmont County city

A Facebook user in the St.Clairsville Ohio Facebook group posted in the group this morning that they saw a black bear in the city. The user claims the black bear ran across main street in front of the courthouse and went past the police station. You can see the photos of the reported black bear […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Summer meal program feeds Ohio County kids all summer long

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– When schools break for summer vacation, the last thing kids should have to worry about is where they’ll get their next meal.    *** Find a site near you*** This program makes sure that kids have access to nutritious meals even when school is not in session.  The Ohio County Schools […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Homelessness
WDTV

Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open. The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change. Big changes are coming soon, according to the post. The closure...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WHIZ

Miss Nana, the Adoption Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week’s adoption shelter society pet of the week is Miss Nana. She is a German shelter mix and we surrendered to the shelter in February. She loves treats and has a lot of energy, making her perfect for a family with children. Rebecca Hunt,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

The oldest American Legion in the US finds a place to call home

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The American Legion has brought Veterans together for generations and one local post is known as the oldest in the United State of America.  Wheeling’s American Legion Post 1 has officially found a place to call home.   The group consists of 300 members.   After years of uncertainty the organization […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Celebrating EMS Week means more to one local department

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) First responders are celebrating EMS week right now, but it means more to one local department. Steubenville Fire just started running an ambulance service. For the past 19 months first responders have been “Rising to the Challenge” for residents in need in the city. Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi says it’s a huge […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Multi-million dollar event back in person in Chester

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar event is back in person in Hancock County. The Fall Bash hosted by Chester Volunteer Fire Department will be held in person following a cancellation and a virtual event due to the pandemic. This event brings in 12,000 to 15,000 people and includes prizes that range from guns, […]
CHESTER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Look twice to save a life: Staying safe with motorcycles

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just one second can mean the difference between a smooth commute or a crash when you’re driving on the roads. Especially with motorcycles.  That’s why this May for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, law enforcement is asking drivers to look twice to save a life.  Wheeling Police say when you’re driving, always look […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy