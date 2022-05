DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man has been arrested after police say he left the country after using a trailer hitch and gun in assaults. On Tuesday, the Level Plains Police Department received a tip that Hector Berdecia, 41, was located in a trailer on I Street in Level Plains. Berdecia had previous arrest warrants issued in April, where he allegedly used a trailed hitch to scratch one victim and then pulled a gun out, according to police.

