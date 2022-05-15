ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon-Booth discusses co-responder bill

By Cole Henke
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Four cities across Illinois will launch a pilot program where police team up with mental health experts.

The co-responder model will have those experts respond to 9-1-1 calls with police to try and defuse situations and provide insight.

House Democrat Jehan Gordon-Booth discusses the program on this week’s Capitol Connection.

