On May 25 and June 5, The Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association (FPK/BTA) will be hosting three events, which are free and open to the public. On May 25, at 6 p.m., Mae Smith, the Director of Agriculture and Rangeland Management instructor at Sheridan College, will give a talk on native Wyoming plants at the Wagon Box Site, on Wagon Box Road in Story. According to the flyer, last year Smith identified over 42 plant species. There is no charge for the event.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO