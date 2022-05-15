ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park Police arrest Sonic employee for sex assault on a child

By Sydnee Scofield
 3 days ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department released that they arrested a 30-year-old employee at the Sonic fast-food restaurant on Highway 24, saying there was a pattern of sexual assault on a child while he was employed there.

WPPD is now asking for other victims to come forward, after they say Johnathan Burruss "engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor child while in a position of trust" while he worked at the Sonic restaurant.

Burruss is facing four charges: felony sexual assault while in a position of trust, felony sex assault, felony sex assault on a child - pattern of abuse, and misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact on a minor.

Police report that Burruss is in custody at the Teller County Jail and is not currently eligible for bond.

