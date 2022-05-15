WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department released that they arrested a 30-year-old employee at the Sonic fast-food restaurant on Highway 24, saying there was a pattern of sexual assault on a child while he was employed there.

WPPD is now asking for other victims to come forward, after they say Johnathan Burruss "engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor child while in a position of trust" while he worked at the Sonic restaurant.

Burruss is facing four charges: felony sexual assault while in a position of trust, felony sex assault, felony sex assault on a child - pattern of abuse, and misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact on a minor.

Police report that Burruss is in custody at the Teller County Jail and is not currently eligible for bond.

The post Woodland Park Police arrest Sonic employee for sex assault on a child appeared first on KRDO .