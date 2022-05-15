Billboard Music Awards Live Stream: Watch 2022 Red Carpet Pre-Show

Click here to read the full article.

It’s almost time for one of music’s biggest nights. But before the industry’s best and brightest can take home their coveted Billboard Music Awards (or not), they have to survive… the red carpet.

The BBMAs’ official pre-show, streaming via the video above, begins Sunday at 7/6c. Erin Lim Rhodes and Justin Sylvester will serve as hosts.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is hosting this year’s BBMAs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Speaking with Billboard ahead of the big night, Combs previewed that “the mood of the show is about love and forgiveness.” Part of that means inviting several controversial performers to the stage. “One of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled,” Diddy said. “People haven’t been about un-canceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

This year’s line-up of performers includes Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Machine Gun Kelly, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic and Travis Scott. The Red Hot Chili Peppers were originally scheduled to perform, but the band had to back out “due to unforeseen circumstances” less than a week before the big show.

There are also big names stepping up to the podium to hand out trophies. This year’s list of presenters includes Anthony Anderson, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Giveon, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Michael Bublé, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor and Tiffany Haddish.

As for the actual awards, The Weeknd leads the pack this year, entering the ceremony with a whopping 17 nominations. Doja Cat follows closely behind with 14 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo all have 13.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the BBMAs pre-show live stream, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s ceremony below.