Warriors not ruling Gary Payton II out for conference finals

By JD Shaw
 3 days ago
Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow in the team’s second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, but Payton could still return next round, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Payton sustained the injury on May 3 and was given a three-to-five-week return timetable.

“We’re not ruling him out of the whole conference finals,” Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “We’re not saying he’s going to play either.”

Payton has served as a key cog in the Warriors’ rotation this season. In 71 games, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals, playing 17.6 minutes per contest.

Payton received his first career playoff start in the game he was injured. The Warriors assigned him to be Ja Morant‘s primary defender, but Payton suffered the injury less than three minutes into the contest.

The Warriors will open their next series against the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. If Phoenix advances, Golden State will start on the road, but if Dallas advances, the team will start its series at home.

Lakers to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson in coaching search

The Lakers have been granted permission to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for their head coaching job, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Atkinson also interviewed for the coaching vacancy in Charlotte and was mentioned as a possibility in Sacramento. He joined Steve Kerr’s staff prior to the start of the season after spending last year as an assistant with the Clippers, and has served as an assistant with the Knicks and Hawks as well.
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Blamed For Phoenix Suns' Brutal Playoff Exit After Calling Luka Doncic A 'Ho'

Phoenix, AZ – Lil Wayne had a courtside seat for Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), but his recent words came back to haunt him. During Game 4 of the series on May 8, Weezy took to Twitter to call Luka Doncic a “ho” after he was left unimpressed with the way the Mavericks star was behaving on the court. While attending Game 7 at the Footprint Center on Sunday, a shell-shocked Wayne watched on as Doncic dropped 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
NBC Sports

Barkley's interesting reason for picking Mavs over Warriors

The question of who will win the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has a different answer depending on who you ask. Charles Barkley made his pick during “Inside the NBA” on Sunday after watching the Mavericks’ shocking Game 7 upset over the Phoenix Suns -- and he thinks Dallas is well on its way to another playoff stunner.
Hoops Rumors

Jordan Poole won't face punishment following Game 3

Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t face any discipline for the apparent role he played in Ja Morant‘s injury during Game 3 on Saturday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. As we previously relayed, Poole grabbed Morant’s knee as he was swiping for the ball, leading to Morant...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. out for Game 6

Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown told reporters, including Mark Medina of NBA.com (Twitter link), that Otto Porter Jr. will miss Friday’s Game 6 against the Grizzlies. Porter had previously been listed as questionable with right foot soreness. Brown said he’s contemplating tweaking the rotation with Porter sidelined, with...
Hoops Rumors

James Harden on 76ers player option: 'I'll be here'

Following his disappointing performance in the decisive Game 6 of the 76ers’ playoff series against Miami, James Harden indicated he’ll opt in to the final year of his contract, Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter tweets. “I’ll be here,” Harden said after Philadelphia’s 99-90 loss and elimination....
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Says Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Incredible Offensive Players, But Draymond Green Is The Key To The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are about to start their Western Conference Finals battle on Wednesday, with the Warriors core trying to get another championship and Luka Doncic trying to establish himself as a true superstar by making it to his first NBA Finals, although he just says he's living his best life . And while it has rightly been billed as a matchup between Luka and Steph Curry, there are a few other players that can swing the series on both sides.
