Ground breaks for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The city of South Jordan has broken ground on the first ever Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Salt Lake County, which will be the third in the state of Utah.

Dawn Ramsey, Mayor of South Jordan, states, “I think it’s important for us to remember that freedom comes at quite a cost,” saying “the families that are left behind for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice carry on without them.”

The monument, a two-sided tribute made out of black granite, will honor active military members and their families for their sacrifices.

The expected completion date is set to be sometime in the fall of 2022.

