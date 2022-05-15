ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

OFTC grants leadership award to veteran

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA veteran recognized for his leadership. Over...

WRDW-TV

Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is underway in Georgia and the primary election will take place May 24 in the state. Here’s a look at the big races and who’s running:. Gov. Brian Kemp – Kemp is running for re-election. Kemp is a conservative Republican and recently signed bills banning “divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and a ban against transgender athletes.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Controversy underway in State Rep. District 153 race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia Primary is just six days away and the State Representative race in District 153 is brewing up controversy as one of the candidates is making criminal allegations and has filed a police report. Al Wynn and David Sampson are Democratic candidates for State Representative. Just...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry church steps in after Bluebird layoffs

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- 115 people including Devin Griffin are looking for work after losing jobs at bluebird in Fort Valley. According to the company, the layoffs come after supply chain issues, caused by the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of Covid. "Well it was kind of disappointing...
PERRY, GA
WRDW-TV

Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inquiry found serious problems with the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s care of a patient who ultimately died. The findings are outlined in a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General that details the patient’s care as well as concerns about that care.
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

First Assistant U.S. Attorney named for the Middle District of Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle District of Georgia made an historic announcement on Monday. Shanelle Booker has been named as the Acting First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Division Chief for the Middle District of Georgia, making her the first woman to serve as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, and the first black woman to hold both positions for the District.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Piedmont Macon acquires new urgent care facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon cut the ribbon on a new partnership after it acquired Village Medical Associates in February. Village Medical focuses on emergency response, and Piedmont says this acquisition will help treat more patients. The urgent care facility takes all insurances and offers payment plans for...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon neighborhood faces problems with undelivered mail

MACON, Ga. — Signed, sealed, and undelivered -- people at the Bridgewood Cove neighborhood in Macon say they've stopped receiving their mail from their post office. They say it's been two weeks now and the post office never notified them. After we reached out to the post office for comment, they said they'll resume delivering mail on Wednesday, May 18.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Former NBA star Mike Glenn encourages Central Georgia students

MACON, Ga. — An NBA great is in town this week to deliver an equally great message to student athletes in Bibb County. For all the hours that Mike Glenn has spent on the basketball court over the years, he's spent even more time giving back. And that's exactly what brings the former Atlanta Hawk here to Southwest High School and many other Bibb County public schools this week in Macon.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Carnival rides, games, food comes to Perry

PERRY – The annual May Days on the Midway presented by the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will feature rides, games, and food. The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter along with the Reithoffer Show Company is pleased to announce the second annual May Days on the Midway beginning May 19 – May 30, 2022 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Ga. This carnival brings to town rides, games and some of your favorite foods that you typically see in October.
PERRY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Last meal announced for Georgia inmate scheduled to be executed

ATLANTA — UPDATE: On Monday night, a judge temporarily halted the execution of the Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend in 1976. ---- Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Fugitive in Evans

EVANS, Ga. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugative Task Force arrested a man after conducting a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. 34-year-old Bobby Lewis Jenkins was apprehended Wednesday. He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals due to outstanding warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a […]
EVANS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 9-15

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atrium Health Navicent nurses enjoy pet therapy for National Nurses Week. It's National Nurses Week and Atrium Health Navicent invited some furry friends to help nurses relax, but also to say 'thank you' for all they do. Nurses got to pet and play with pups from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Monday morning.
MACON, GA

