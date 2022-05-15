OFTC grants leadership award to veteran

PERRY – The annual May Days on the Midway presented by the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will feature rides, games, and food. The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter along with the Reithoffer Show Company is pleased to announce the second annual May Days on the Midway beginning May 19 – May 30, 2022 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Ga. This carnival brings to town rides, games and some of your favorite foods that you typically see in October.

