3 TN students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

By Darby McCarthy
 3 days ago
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 has released the names of 161 high school seniors who represent great accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Three of them hail from Tennessee.

A Presidential Executive Order determined that 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, includes U.S. families living abroad and 15 chosen at-large, with 20 in the arts and 20 in career and technical education.

This year's Tennessee scholars are:

  • Greta Li of University School of Nashville, originally from Brentwood
  • Shawn X. Meng of White Station High School in Memphis, originally from Germantown
  • Cristine Chen of L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville, which is also her hometown

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride."

"Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country," Cardona said. "Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. More information about the private commission that makes selections is available on their website .

Candidates are considered for qualification based on College Board SAT and ACT exams, nominations made by chief state school officers, other recognition organizations and YoungArts , the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school in 2022, over 5,000 candidates qualified for awards.

To view the complete list of 2022 winners, visit the U.S. Department of Education website .

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF

