Collection

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.

MAKEUP ・ 28 DAYS AGO