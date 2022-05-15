ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Can we get rid of tipping? What’s the alternative?

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Lazarus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPUXZ_0ff8IrxH00

( KTLA ) – Americans widely believe tipping is an effective tool for incentivizing and rewarding good service. But that’s not always the case.

Researchers have found that 85% of Americans admit they’re just following the social norm when they leave a tip. That is, they’ll tip regardless of service quality – because everyone else does.

Restaurant owes $624K in back wages after requiring workers to participate in illegal tip pool

“Ultimately, social approval’s the main reason we tip,” says Mike Lynn, a professor of consumer behavior and marketing at Cornell University.

Can we fix this? That is, can we do away with tipping and instead pay restaurant servers and others a living wage?

Easier said than done.

“Any restaurant of any price tier that replaces tipping with service charges, their online ratings go down,” says Lynn.

“People view service charges as mandatory tips, and we don’t like to be told that we have to do something.”

Online ratings similarly plunge when no-tipping restaurants raise menu prices by 15% or 20% to give workers a living wage.

“It turns out that when customers evaluate restaurants’ expensiveness, they’re pretty much looking at menu prices, and that’s it,” Lynn says. “We dismiss, or discount somehow, the fact that you’re expected to tip.”

Another problem: Restaurants can’t band together to do away with tipping. That would be price collusion, and that’s illegal.

Polls show most Americans like the tipping system – for personal reasons if no other.

Fast-food prices hit highest increase in 41 years

“People, they already have it set in their mind,” says Rene Colorado, assistant manager of Morrison restaurant in Atwater Village.

“But at the end of the day, a tip is always optional, and it always comes out of people’s hearts.”

Actually, no. It comes from the fact that we’ve always tipped, so we continue doing so.

Don’t expect that to change any time soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Consumer Behavior#Food Prices#Food Drink#Ktla#Americans#Cornell University
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why Are Frontline Workers Really Quitting? You Can Boil It Down to1 Simple Fact

The supply chain workforce shortage is a household problem. Empty shelves, late deliveries, and out-of-stock supplies are affecting the entire nation. Much of it is rooted in one simple fact: Brands can't hire and retain enough frontline workers. With turnover hitting over 55 percent in 2021, businesses are trying to...
RETAIL
CBS News

American families need to earn $35.80 an hour just to make ends meet. Few earn that.

Decades of stagnant wages, rising costs and frequent economic crises in the U.S. have put millions of Americans close to the financial edge. Just to make ends meet, a family with one adult and two children needs to earn an average of $35.80 an hour — a level of income that is beyond what most households across the country are earning, according to a new study from the 2022 County Health Rankings.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy