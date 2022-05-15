ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Tennant and Catherine Tate to Return to 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

By Christian Zilko
 3 days ago
Hot off the news that Ncuti Gatwa will be the next actor to play the iconic time traveling Doctor, BBC’s “ Doctor Who ” has announced that former stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to the series in some capacity next season. Their appearances will help mark the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi show, along with the return of Russell T Davies, who presided over some of the show’s most acclaimed seasons, as showrunner.

“It looks impossible,” Davies said about the news. “First, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Tennant played the eponymous Doctor from 2005-2010, serving as the 10th actor in the role. Tate first appeared in the 2006 Christmas Special as Donna Noble, a character that she reprised to serve as the Doctor’s companion for the entire 2008 series.

While it is unclear how many episodes Tennant and Tate are appearing in, their presence will likely be welcome news to fans of the show. Tennant’s seasons as the Doctor with Davies as showrunner are widely considered some of the series’ high points.

The two actors will join “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently revealed as the 14th Doctor. He will be the first Black actor to occupy the role. When Gatwa’s casting was announced , Davies issued a statement promising more surprises to come.

“The future is here, and it’s Ncuti,” Davies said at the time. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

So far, it seems like he’s delivering.

Colin Firth’s Performance in ‘The Staircase’ Immediately ‘Creeped Out’ the Cast

