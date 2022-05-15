ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears announces miscarriage

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Pop star Britney Spears announced Saturday that she’s miscarried just over a month after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In an Instagram post , Spears, 40, writes:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Spears’ pregnancy came just months after her nearly 14 year-long conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, had ended. During hearings to request the end of the much-criticized conservatorship, Spears expressed wanting to have a baby with Asghari but claimed she was prevented from doing so after an IUD was implanted against her will.

The singer has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 15 year-old Jayden and 16 year-old Sean.

Spears previously explained that she suffered perinatal depression during and/or after her previous pregnancies.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Spears said in April. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

