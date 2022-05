LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People living along the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad could be getting some peace and quiet very soon. The city of Laredo is trying to implement a “quiet zone” along the KCS railroad. On Tuesday night, May 16, the Laredo city council agreed to explore the best option which is to install safety features at all 32 crossings. This measure could cost an estimated $4.6 million, but that price tag could change as the city continues negotiations with the railroad company.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO