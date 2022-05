On Monday, May 16, 2022, the Borough of Chambersburg received official word from a contractor for the CSX Railroad that their Orchard Drive railroad crossing near Wayne Avenue (PA 316) is to be closed for a maintenance project beginning sometime Monday, May 23, 2022. Hundreds of cars, tractor-trailers and school buses use this railroad crossing every day. CSX Railroad has not indicated how long the closing might last.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO