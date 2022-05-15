ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gordon-Booth discusses co-responder bill

By Cole Henke
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGwxN_0ff8HOlL00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Four cities across Illinois will launch a pilot program where police team up with mental health experts.

The co-responder model will have those experts respond to 9-1-1 calls with police to try and defuse situations and provide insight.

House Democrat Jehan Gordon-Booth discusses the program on this week’s Capitol Connection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs legislation banning ‘ghost guns’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, banning the sale and possession of so-called ‘ghost guns’ statewide. According to officials, ‘ghost guns’ refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited purchasers to circumvent background checks. Ghost guns cannot be […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Operation Honor Guard 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Operation Honor Guard is underway across central Illinois. Honor guards across the area help give military funerals to veterans. WCIA is helping raise money for those guards to pay for gas, their uniforms and other necessities. You can help these organizations by stopping by any of our donation locations or you […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Republicans criticize Pritzker over LaSalle outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In November 2020, 36 veterans died in a COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. An audit by the Illinois Auditor General found serious faults in the response from the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office. Republicans are using Governor Pritzker’s own words against him from the 2018 campaign […]
LASALLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Illinois Agriculture Department hiring for 2022 State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is how hiring for the 2022 Illinois State Fair summer season. The Department of Agriculture said that these jobs are an ideal opportunity for people looking to work in a constantly changing, fast paced environment. Employment would last no more than six months in the areas […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Poll shows Irvin leading Bailey

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Richard Irvin leads Darren Bailey by over four points in the latest poll conducted by WCIA 3 and Emerson College.  But with a large number of voters still saying they are undecided, it’s still a wide open race. Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, and Dave Dahl, statehouse reporter for WTAX, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CDC upgrades COVID risk level for 23 Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC has upgraded a number of Illinois counties’ community risk levels from low to medium in its latest map of the country. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Nexstar#House#Democrat#Capitol Connection#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

New law offers alternative options for college textbooks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

CHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and the U.S. Department […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Expansion coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail this summer

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District has announced that construction will begin on a 1.5 mile trail through the Village of Ogden this month, and that it will be completed by fall. The trail will connect St. Joseph to Ogden, and once the entire trail is finished, it will span 24.5 […]
OGDEN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Mental health initiative focusing on farmers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — May is Mental Health Month, and it also happens to coincide with the spring planting season. This is often one of the most stressful times for farmers and this year is no exception, as a late start to the spring has them scrambling to plant their crops. The Farm Family Resource […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Cutworms are hungry

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Is your corn up yet? If not, why is it not? You’re behind schedule, and somebody who knows about that is mama cutworm moth because she has laid all of her eggs all through your field so her babies would have something to eat. And they are going to be hungry, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Tips and tricks for tick season

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s tick season. State research shows that cases of tick-borne diseases have been on the rise in Illinois. A natural areas manager at Allerton Park said mid-May is when ticks become active. If you’re a nature lover, you may want to be careful. Ticks can transmit harmful illnesses like Lyme Disease. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ameren reminds customers to properly dispose Mylar balloons

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With graduation season being upon us, Ameren would like to remind customers to properly dispose of party balloons. Mylar balloons, in particular, pose a risk to power lines because the metallic balloons conduct electricity and may cause power outages. “Keeping the balloons tethered and weighted while in use and then properly […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Controlling weeds before planting soybeans

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager says weeds need to be controlled before planting soybeans, or at least before soybeans emerge from the ground. “Really the best practice to do is to try to ensure you get that weed vegetation under control as soon as you can after planting if […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy