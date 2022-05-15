ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant and Dec 'are set to bag themselves a £30million golden handcuffs deal with ITV' - which would keep them with the network for another three years

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ant and Dec are set to snatch a £30million golden handcuffs deal with ITV, according to a new report.

The alleged contract would see the famous presenting duo, both 46, stay at the network for another three years, with their current arrangement set to end next year.

Per The Sun, ITV are keen to keep bids from streaming giants Netflix and Amazon at bay, as the successful duo remain a huge hit at the helm of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and their new show Limitless Win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d12SG_0ff8H3JL00
Sticking around? Ant and Dec are set to snatch a £30million golden handcuffs deal with ITV, according to a new report (pictured in March)

An insider told the publication of the deal: 'It would see them through to their 50th birthdays as two of the best-paid stars on television.

'They both still seem to have the Midas touch when it comes to making programmes.

'Keeping them on board is a shrewd move for ITV, who view them as their two biggest stars - with no sign that’s going to change in the near future.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBz6V_0ff8H3JL00
TV icons: The alleged contract would see the famous presenting duo, both 46, stay at the network for another three years, with their current arrangement set to end next year (pictured last weekend)

The source also added that ITV executives are conscious of the ongoing 'fierce' competition in television and 'big streamers' with 'deep pockets.'

MailOnline has contacted ITV and representatives for Ant and Dec for comment.

The twosome were last on television screens on Sunday night as they spoke about their admiration for the monarch during a short televised interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKmaM_0ff8H3JL00
Duo: Per The Sun , ITV are keen to keep bids from streaming giants Netflix and Amazon at bay, as the successful duo remain a huge hit at the helm of several shows (pictured on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QH94V_0ff8H3JL00
Tribute: The twosome were last on television screens on Sunday night as they spoke about their admiration for the monarch during a short televised interview 

And last weekend, the best pals picked up the Best Entertainment Show gong for Saturday Night Takeaway at this year's BAFTA Television Awards held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Presented by Olivia Colman - the Geordie duo were delighted to scoop the first award of the night, which marked the fourth time they have won in the category and the eighth time they have been nominated in it.

The awards recognised and celebrated the very best in television craft and television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2021 and the event was back to having a full live audience after the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWOyT_0ff8H3JL00
Success! Last weekend, the best pals picked up the Best Entertainment Show gong for Saturday Night Takeaway at this year's BAFTA Television Awards held at London's Royal Festival Hall

IN THIS ARTICLE
