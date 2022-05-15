ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My heart is so full': Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James marry on the beach at Cabo San Lucas resort

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James are married.

The Hollis, New York native, 41, and 38-year-old actor exchanged vows Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the Auberge Resorts Collection's Chileno Bay Resort, according to Brides.

'We're excited to be together and continue the journey,' Sumpter told the outlet of the nuptials. 'We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn't just for the party. It was really for us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FneI_0ff8GzW900
The latest: Tika Sumpter, 41, and Nicholas James, 38, exchanged vows Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the Auberge Resorts Collection's Chileno Bay Resort, according to Brides. The actress was snapped in LA last month at the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiere 

She posted on Instagram Sunday: 'I got to marry my best friend yesterday. My heart is so full. Friends and family are everything. All involved made a girls dream come true.'

Sumpter, who shares daughter Ella-Loren, five, with James, first met the actor when they worked together on the OWN show The Haves and the Have Nots.

The Sonic the Hedgehog star told Brides that they chose to wed in Cabo San Lucas in hopes of blending a vacation experience for guests, not too far from their California homebase.

'I didn't necessarily always want a destination wedding,' Sumpter said. 'It was just something that came to my mind. One of our first trips out of the country was Anguilla, and Mexico definitely has that beautiful, island vibe, so we were like why not do it in Cabo?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PrML_0ff8GzW900
Sumpter and James were seen embracing in a romantic Instagram post in March 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pz9BL_0ff8GzW900
The couple, who met working together on the OWN show The Haves and the Have Nots, are parents to daughter Ella-Loren, five. They were seen together earlier this month 

Sumpter said she and James aimed for guests 'to have a good time and celebrate this long, amazing journey that we've had.'

The Mixed-ish actress said she sought a 'modern boho-chic' theme as she donned a Galia Lahav strapless wedding dress while James donned a pale blue Franc Milton ensemble.

Sumpter and James exchanged vows on the beach and the reception was held at a restaurant on the resort. Sumpter told the publication that she and her spouse enjoyed worked on planning the wedding with Amy Abbott Events' Ximena Perez.

'My favorite part of the planning process was just looking at all of the names of my friends and family who were coming,' Sumpter said. 'Each one made me smile, so it made me even more excited to plan something beautiful. I wanted everybody to have a great time. I really had my friends, my family, my future husband in mind - it wasn't just for me.

'It was a real celebration of all the people who have held us up on this journey to make it what it is. They're really part of that thread. It was almost like a gift for them to really love where they are, love being together, and just overall having a really great time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nqf4l_0ff8GzW900
James, Ella-Loren and Sumpter were seen at a Sonic The Hedgehog promotional event in January of 2020 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlAE7_0ff8GzW900
The Ride Along actress said that she wasn't sure of 'how much is going to change with the newlywed stamp,' as they 'just cemented what [they] already are' in exchanging vows.

'It's going to be fun to call Nick my husband and hear him call me his wife,' Sumpter said. 'It's a continuation of the journey, but I'm looking forward to doing what we've been doing, which is making sure that we have a solid foundation. Making sure we're strong. It's not a sprint, this journey, it's definitely not a sprint.'

The Gossip Girl alum initially opened up about being engaged on The Real in January of 2017 following a proposal from James on Christmas Day the month before.

Sumpter last year chat with Essence about her wedding being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

'Literally once this pandemic is over I want to have a party,' she said. 'I'm like, yo, we all deserve a party. You know what I mean? Like, we deserve a party.

'I'm more about just, family's getting older, some family members passed away from COVID complications, so more than ever now it's about just getting family and friends - that to me is life.'

