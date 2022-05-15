ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello announces she will join The Voice as a coach in a fun video with fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Camila Cabello will get ready to rumble with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice.

The 25-year-old pop sensation announced her new role in a short social media clip posted Sunday.

All four of the superstars sang along to Grace Kelly by Minka, partaking in a well-known TikTok trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9Ux9_0ff8GrSL00
New competition: Camila Cabello will get ready to rumble with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice

The caption on the joint post between Legend and Stefani read, 'See you this fall! #TheVoice.'

The Voice's most recent installment featured Legend and Shelton alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Clarkson won the season with the band Girl Named Tom.

Though this is Cabello's first season as a coach, she will be coming up against some experienced competitors.

Shelton has coached in all 22 seasons, Legend has coached since season 16 in 2019 and Stefani has coached, off and on, since season 7 of the hit show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHpo9_0ff8GrSL00
Big announcement: The 25-year-old pop sensation announced her new role in a short social media clip posted Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DW5c_0ff8GrSL00
Popular trend: All four of the superstars sang along to Grace Kelly by Minka, imitating a well-known TikTok trend

On top of years coaching, all of Cabello's competitors have won seasons of the show before. Shelton is the winningest coach in the show's history with eight titles to his credit having last won in season 20 which aired last spring.

Legend won in season 16, his first season, and Stefani took the crown in season 19.

Despite never having served as a full-time coach, Cabello was a part-time advisor to Legend's team last year, and he spoke fondly of her ability to advise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLoXR_0ff8GrSL00
Familiar faces: On top of years just being judges, all of Cabello's competitors have won seasons of the show before (left to right: Stefani, Shelton, Legend and Kelly Clarkson) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGlyD_0ff8GrSL00
Singing show veteran: Cabello appeared on The X Factor USA back in 2012 when her band Fifth Harmony rose to prominence (group pictured 2015, L to R: Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Selena Gomez, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Dinah Jane)

'Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect advisor for our team,' Legend told Extra in an interview. 'She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it.'

He continued, 'She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that's a very important skill to have. And obviously, she's an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things she's learned throughout these years are going to be so important for our team.'

Cabello appeared on the short-lived competition show The X Factor USA back in 2012 when her band Fifth Harmony rose to prominence. The group ultimately placed third.

The Voice first aired in 2011. More than 500 episodes have been released over the ensuing 12 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkpMI_0ff8GrSL00
Beloved show: The Voice first aired in 2011. More than 500 episodes have been released over the ensuing 12 years (left to right: Clarkson, Stefani, Legend and Shelton) 

