Police investigating triple shooting at 1400 block of Seminary Street in Rockford

Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the East side. It happened overnight along 11th st. First initial reports were saying it may have started just South of Broadway,. and continued southbound on 11th st. The last report we have is around 11th and US 20. A lot of the...
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Van Meter, 26, has been arrested on burglary, possession of a stolen gun, and other charges, police said. Sterling Police arrested Van Meter at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. During the search, police found items that were stolen from another residence on February 16th. He […]
(North Chicago, IL) An arrest has been announced in a North Chicago homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say Amireon Williams shot and killed 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown on Sunday evening, after a confrontation at a gas station in the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, and that Brown was targeted. The 18-year-old Williams now faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due in bond court this morning. Even with the announcement of an arrest, officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 21-year-old woman, who was among three people shot early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Seminary Street, has died. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police said officers were called to the home for a reported shooting at 2:45 a.m, and found a 21-year-old […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a 27-year-old man was found on N. Alpine Road suffering from gunshot wounds, around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Wood Road after shots were heard. They found spent shell casings and a residence that had been struck […]
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — An 18-year-old is charged in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in North Chicago. Amireon C. Williams faces first-degree murder charges in the May 15 shooting of Lavon’ta Brown in the parking lot of a North Chicago Citgo gas station. A judge ordered a $3 million bond.
FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Rock County officials identified a man Wednesday who was killed in a fiery crash Monday near Footville. The Medical Examiner’s Department said Hans Schmidt, 33, of Monroe, died from injuries sustained in the crash. His death remains under investigation. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We were leaving, we didn’t plan to stay at all,” said Tyasia Layne. “She wasn’t comfortable here, she didn’t want to stay.”. Tyasia Layne was with two of her friends, when she stopped by a party on Seminary St. to check on a friend early Sunday morning. Right as they were heading out, things took a horrible turn for the worse.
STATELINE (WIFR) - A tale of caution; one local man says you may want to ask a lot of questions before helping someone on the side of the road. This man, who we will call “Bill”, says he just wanted to help another driver who appeared to be stranded along a busy Rockford road. Bill says he encountered a a man late one night at the entrance of Route 20. That driver asked Bill for $400 for gas to see his family 125 miles away.
On Sunday May 15 the Illinois State Police (ISP) was called to assist the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with a single-vehicle crash with injuries on US Route 52 at Center Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed 22-year-old Jared Dickman of Lanark, was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on US Route...
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while leaving a convenience store Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood. A 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were exiting a convenience store around 10:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone inside a black SUV traveling eastbound started shooting, police said.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man was killed Monday when he collided with an ambulance while riding his motorcycle in suburban Waukegan. Shortly before 3 p.m., a Waukegan ambulance was transporting a patient to Vista Medical Center when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Lake Street and South Genesee Street.
(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
MILWAUKEE - Two men who were shot and injured in the shootings in the city’s busy nightlife district last week that injured a total of 21 people, have now been charged with bail jumping and gun charges. Otis Green, 28, was charged with felony firearm possession and felony bail...
CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago mother has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police said Wednesday. Tatanina Kelly, 28, is expected to appear in court Wednesday on three misdemeanor child endangerment counts, police said. According to police, the […]
Rockford PD release information on a recent shooting incident. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of N. Avon Street for reports of shots. fired and a gunshot victim at a residence. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three juvenile males ages 13 to 15 were arrested this weekend along with 18-year-old Marquell Sutton of Rockford. The suspects face several firearms charges and criminal trespass to a vehicle after a shots fired incident Sunday, May 15. Police say the incident happened in the 600 block of Pope Street.
