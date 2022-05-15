ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police investigating triple shooting at 1400 block of Seminary Street in Rockford

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockford Police are investigating a triple shooting in...

Sterling man arrested on burglary, weapons charges

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Van Meter, 26, has been arrested on burglary, possession of a stolen gun, and other charges, police said. Sterling Police arrested Van Meter at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. During the search, police found items that were stolen from another residence on February 16th. He […]
STERLING, IL
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Lake County “Gang Related” Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) An arrest has been announced in a North Chicago homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say Amireon Williams shot and killed 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown on Sunday evening, after a confrontation at a gas station in the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, and that Brown was targeted. The 18-year-old Williams now faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due in bond court this morning. Even with the announcement of an arrest, officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Police find shooting victim on N. Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a 27-year-old man was found on N. Alpine Road suffering from gunshot wounds, around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Wood Road after shots were heard. They found spent shell casings and a residence that had been struck […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Family and friends of woman shot to death in Rockford want justice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We were leaving, we didn’t plan to stay at all,” said Tyasia Layne. “She wasn’t comfortable here, she didn’t want to stay.”. Tyasia Layne was with two of her friends, when she stopped by a party on Seminary St. to check on a friend early Sunday morning. Right as they were heading out, things took a horrible turn for the worse.
ROCKFORD, IL
Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam

STATELINE (WIFR) - A tale of caution; one local man says you may want to ask a lot of questions before helping someone on the side of the road. This man, who we will call “Bill”, says he just wanted to help another driver who appeared to be stranded along a busy Rockford road. Bill says he encountered a a man late one night at the entrance of Route 20. That driver asked Bill for $400 for gas to see his family 125 miles away.
STATELINE, NV
14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Milwaukee shootings: 2 suspects face gun charges, bail jumping

MILWAUKEE - Two men who were shot and injured in the shootings in the city’s busy nightlife district last week that injured a total of 21 people, have now been charged with bail jumping and gun charges. Otis Green, 28, was charged with felony firearm possession and felony bail...
Woman charged after gun in son’s backpack goes off at school

CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago mother has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police said Wednesday. Tatanina Kelly, 28, is expected to appear in court Wednesday on three misdemeanor child endangerment counts, police said. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Rockford Scanner™: On Thursday, A 21 Year Old Was Shot Multiple Times

Rockford PD release information on a recent shooting incident. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of N. Avon Street for reports of shots. fired and a gunshot victim at a residence. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a...
ROCKFORD, IL
3 minors, 1 teen face weapons charges in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three juvenile males ages 13 to 15 were arrested this weekend along with 18-year-old Marquell Sutton of Rockford. The suspects face several firearms charges and criminal trespass to a vehicle after a shots fired incident Sunday, May 15. Police say the incident happened in the 600 block of Pope Street.
ROCKFORD, IL

