American Express will now allow customers to cancel a flight for any reason, allowing card holders to book their next trip with a little more peace of mind. Going forward, travelers who book a flight through the Amex Travel will be able to cancel that flight for any reason and receive up to a 75% reimbursement of the nonrefundable flight costs, according to the credit card company. To take advantage of the new benefit, called "Trip Cancel Guard," travelers must cancel at least two calendar days before their departure date.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 12 DAYS AGO