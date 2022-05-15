PHOTOS: Georgia High School Lacrosse All-Star Games

ATLANTA — If you are a college football fan counting down the days to the Labor Day weekend kickoff to the College Football season, well, we have some good news for you. Channel 2 is the place to be that weekend if you want to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept 3, at 3:30 p.m., The Chick-fil-A kickoff game pits the defending College Football Playoff champions squaring off with one of the best teams in the country.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO