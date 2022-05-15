ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

PHOTOS: Georgia High School Lacrosse All-Star Games

gwinnettprepsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes from the Georgia High School...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Braden Deal commits to Indiana Tech

Brookwood senior Braden Deal committed Wednesday to the Indiana Tech men’s track and field program. Deal was the Class AAAAAAA runner-up in the high jump this season at 6 feet, 8 inches, matching the height of first-place finisher Vincent McMillion of Alpharetta. He was the Region 4-AAAAAAA champion and Gwinnett County runner-up as a senior.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Archer track and field honors five college signees

The Archer track and field program celebrated five seniors Tuesday who will compete in the sport at the college level. The Tigers’ signees are Amaani Hogan (St. John’s), Shaun Patterson (Randolph) Victor Centeio (Indiana Tech), Bethany Mayers (Tennessee-Martin) and Miles Ferguson (Idaho).
TIGER, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Getting to Know: Seckinger boys basketball coach Nate Hamilton

Brookwood grad Nate Hamilton is the new head boys basketball coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett’s newest high school opening in August. Hamilton has spent eight of his nine years coaching in Gwinnett, beginning with two years as a community coach at Brookwood. He coached two seasons at Archer and four at Buford under Eddie Martin, a tenure that included a 2019 state championship. He joined Lambert as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. He played at Georgia College and was an all-county player at Brookwood, where he broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UGA cuts ribbon on Butts-Mehre expansion

Tuesday was a ribbon cutting day at UGA, with the ceremonial opening of newly expanded and renovated Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The $80 million upgrades come with a nutrition center, locker room, athletic training, and strength and conditioning spaces that serve football along with all other athletic programs at the University of Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Watch the Georgia Bulldogs kick off the 2022 College Football season LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — If you are a college football fan counting down the days to the Labor Day weekend kickoff to the College Football season, well, we have some good news for you. Channel 2 is the place to be that weekend if you want to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept 3, at 3:30 p.m., The Chick-fil-A kickoff game pits the defending College Football Playoff champions squaring off with one of the best teams in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

7A state golf: Davidson wins low medalist; GHS finishes 2nd as Milton rallies to defend title

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville had the lead and was on its home course. Defending Class 7A champion Milton, however, had the experience and the depth. The Eagles blistered the back-9 for 13 birdies to just five for Gainesville on Tuesday’s final round as they pulled away late to defend their state title at the Class 7A golf championships at the Chattahoochee Golf Course.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan girls golf finishes eighth at state tournament

ACWORTH — Wesleyan’s girls improved by four strokes in the second round, and finished eighth in the Class A Private Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Governor’s Towne Club. The Wolves shot 179 in the first round, followed by 175. Connor Carroll led Wesleyan with rounds of 89...
ACWORTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Sydney Hrehor, Tony Carpio earn top awards at Providence Christian athletics celebration

Providence Christian recently held The Squallys, its ESPYs-style celebration to honor the best from the Lilburn private school’s 2021-22 athletics season. Tennis player Sydney Hrehor was named Outstanding Female Athlete, and basketball player Tony Carpio was picked as Outstanding Male Athlete. The Coach of the Year honor went to boys soccer’s Kenny Adeshigbin, and Team of the Year was boys soccer.
LILBURN, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan girls eighth after first round of state golf

ACWORTH — Wesleyan’s girls posted a round of 179 Monday at Governor’s Towne Club, and ended up eighth after Monday’s first round of the Class A Private State Golf Tournament. Connor Carroll shot an 89 with four birdies to lead the Wolves, sitting in 19th individually....
ACWORTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Nice start to state golf tournament for Buford, Kris Telenta

JEKYLL ISLAND — Buford’s boys are in eighth after the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Golf Tournament at Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Pine Lakes Course. The Wolves shot 314 led by Sam Haynes, tied for 17th individually after a 75, and Hunter Phillips, tied for 25th at 76.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Beau Jackson leads Wesleyan boys golf to fourth after opening round of state

AUSTELL — Beau Jackson’s 1-under-par 71 helped Wesleyan’s boys to fourth place after the opening round of the Class A Private State Golf Tournament at Dogwood Golf Club. Jackson is tied for third individually, and three other Wolves shot in the 70s for a team score of 305. Andy Scott shot 77 (tied for 23rd), Alex Holcomb shot 78 (tied for 28th) and Ben Jackson shot 79 (tied for 33rd).
AUSTELL, GA
11Alive

104-year-old Atlanta Hawks super fan dies, family says

EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a 2020 report as we celebrated her birthday with the Atlanta Hawks. A woman known to the 11Alive community died Friday, her family announced. She was 104-years-old. East Point native Pauline Beasley was featured a number...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Baseball playoffs: North Hall, Commerce hit the road in semifinals

On Monday, North Hall will continue its quest for something no Hall County baseball team has done since 2001 -- repeat as state champions. Gainesville won back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 2000 and 2001. The Trojans won 3A titles in 2017 and in 2021. The defending state champions head to Pike County for a three-game series on Monday in the Class 3A semifinals.
COMMERCE, GA
WGAU

NAACP blasts Commissioner’s comments on Bulldog football players

The Clarke County NAACP has fired off a letter calling for condemnation of remarks made by Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link, who in recent Commission budget meeting called Georgia Bulldog football players rapists and murderers. From the Clarke Co NAACP…. In our beloved nation you are innocent until proven guilty....
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school district OKs next superintendent

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A central Georgia school district has found its next leader. The Telegraph reports the Bibb County Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday to name Dan Anthony Sims as the district’s new superintendent. He is scheduled to begin his new post July 1. The vote comes 14 days after the board […]
GEORGIA STATE

