Laguna Woods, CA

At least 1 dead and 4 critically wounded in shooting at California church

By CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person is dead and four are critically injured after a shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the sheriff’s department. “All victims are adults and are en route to the hospital,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. “One victim is deceased...

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Taiwanese#Asian#Churchgoers
