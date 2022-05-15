ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Falls softball earns spot at state with comeback win over Mountain Home. After entering the bottom of the third down 4-1, the Twin Falls softball team scored six unanswered runs...

kmvt

Whiting prepares for Boise State journey

Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017. In the 3A softball state play-in game, Buhl dominated Payette to earn their first state tournament berth in five years. 4A area track athletes punch tickets to state. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM MDT. Twin Falls...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Local golfers lead the way after day one at state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A number of southern Idaho athletes are in the top ten of the state golf leaderboard following the first round. Following round one, Parker Edwards of Wood River has the lowest score of local competitors, tied for 5th with a 77. Then there’s Derek Lekkerkerk from Twin Falls who is one stroke back. The reigning state champion is tied for 8th. While Brock Parsons rounds out the top ten from Canyon Ridge, tied for 10th after shooting a 79.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fried Food, Fun Games, and Thrilling Rides at Carnival in Magic Valley this Month

It's getting to be one of the best times of the year. Soon school will be out, pools will be opening and family vacations will begin. As summer approaches there is much to be excited about, but one such thing you may not have to wait long for. One of the best parts about summer is it means that fair season is near, but many of us don't want to wait until the fair. Those that don't want to wait are in luck as there is an event taking place in Twin Falls over the next week to help fill that want of fair season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho gas prices tie national average at $4.57 a gallon

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For drivers everywhere, the pain at the pump continues. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline is now tied with the national average at $4.57 per gallon – a new record high for both averages. AAA says that the high cost...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Meeting planned for those in opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Project

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lava Ridge Wind Project has drummed up some controversy across southern Idaho as the plan for 400 wind turbines across the region is facing some opposition. Now, Thursday night in Jerome, those who want to have their voices heard can meet to discuss the...
JEROME, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Here are the key primary election results in Idaho

11:40 p.m. – Early results signal shake-up for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Debbie Critchfield continues to pull ahead of incumbent Sherri Ybarra in the Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction primary, though only about 16% of counties are reporting full results. The current votes in are tallied at 43.3% for...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Numerous incumbents knocked off in Idaho primary

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Idaho’s primary election over, numerous incumbents for Idaho offices won’t be back serving the Gem State next year. 10-year senate Republican Jim Patrick, who currently serves rural Twin Falls County (District 25), was ousted by Glenneda Zuiderveld. On the statewide level, there were...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Ada County Clerk wins Republican nomination for Idaho secretary of state

With most precincts reporting, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane won the Republican primary nomination for Idaho secretary of state over Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, on Tuesday.  Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, was in third place as of Tuesday night with about 15% of the total votes cast and 81% of precincts reporting. The Idaho Secretary […] The post Ada County Clerk wins Republican nomination for Idaho secretary of state appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho will not need to borrow money for the second time in 40 years

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will not need to borrow money to support cash flow for the second time in 40 years, Governor Little announced on Wednesday. Little cited Idaho’s strong economy as the reason for this, and said this will save Idaho taxpayers money. 1982 was the last time the Gem State did not need to issue a State of Idaho Tax Anticipation Note to supplement cash flow.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

New pediatric medical program launched at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has launched a new program intended to improve pediatric medical care in the Mini-Cassia region. The hospital’s new pediatric telehealth consult program allows for round-the-clock access to pediatric specialists at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

U of I helps Hollister Elementary plant new community garden

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday morning, Hollister Elementary students were joined by University of Idaho Extension staff, getting their hands dirty building a new community garden. “The cool thing is, really, we wanted to improve the children’s health,” said Siewguan Lee with U of I’s Twin Falls extension....
HOLLISTER, ID
kmvt

Idaho Department of Labor expands services to rural areas

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor announced an expansion of services in four southern Idaho cities on Wednesday. Residents in Gooding, Hailey, Jerome, and Shoshone can access mobile locations in these areas, and eliminate the need to leave these communities. “Our mobile office model is for...
SHOSHONE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison Should Be Lori Vallow’s New Home

The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.
ADA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Loud noise leads to lockdown at Wood River Middle School

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a loud noise was reported from a bathroom at Wood River Middle School. As a result, all schools in the Blaine County School District secured their sites, according to a release from the district. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

See Plans for North Blue Lakes (US 93) Rehabilitation Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The northernmost part of Blue Lakes Boulevard is set to get a makeover in the coming months in Twin Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department will be showing the plans this Thursday (May 19) for construction on Blue Lakes Blvd (U.S. Highway 93) from Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge. The meeting will be hosted at Twin Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and online. ITD said the pavement will be replaced, upgrades will be made to pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, and the traffic signal at Blue Lakes and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard will be replaced. The meeting Thursday will be an open house format where people can drop in between the posted hours and chat with ITD staff and see the plans. The online presentation will be available on May 20. The first phase of the U.S. 93 project is already underway between Grandview Drive and Blue Lakes Blvd.
TWIN FALLS, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho dems attempt voter outreach amid uncontested races

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the state, competitive primary races between Republican candidates are commanding local, even national, attention. Democratic races, however, are not seeing the same level of attention. “There’s no doubt that we have steep hills to climb,” said Current Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.
IDAHO STATE

