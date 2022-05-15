WDOC expands prisoner's dog training at WMCI

CHEYENNE – After having success with state prisoners training dogs, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington is expanding such a program. In this instance, these dogs may be able to help those who are deaf or hearing impaired.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced that it is partnering with International Hearing Dog Inc. The initial canine training program at the WMCI facility began in 2014. Since then, more than 350 dogs have been successfully trained. Additionally, 40 inmate canine handlers have participated in a seven-month certification program that WDOC described as "intensive."

The Preparing Adaptable Companion K-9 program is currently working with Black Dog Animal Rescue in Cheyenne, according to a WDOC announcement this past week. It said that BDAR provides canines for the PACK program, and they are trained using what is called the American Kennel Association canine good citizen test.

“Upon successful training, socialization, basic obedience, behavioral management, manner improvement and evaluation, the canines graduate and put up for adoption," said the announcement.

Now, three handlers described as being at a master level and part of the PACK program “will be the first to pave the way for the new program, Preparing Animals with Service Abilities." These dog handlers have a combined experience of over 21 years, and together, they have successfully trained 129 dogs.

On April 28, the first of these three puppies arrived at WMCI. They will be paired with one of the three handlers and begin a year or more of training before the dogs are returned to International Hearing Dog Inc. IHDI will then finish theIR training and the animals will be “ready for service."

The new prison K-9 training program will also involve people in Goshen County. “The puppies will occasionally leave WMCI to spend weekends with a foster volunteer to allow experience outside the facility," said WDOC. “As they prepare for service, these puppies will need to be comfortable with any environment they might go into."

Torrington, including Mayor Randy Adams are supportive of this new program, according to the prison system.

Members of this community can visit the IHDI website and apply to become a volunteer to take these young dogs home over weekends. These people will receive training in what to do.

More information is available on the website of IHDI. Details on this specific program also are on the site , along with a "weekend puppy raiser application."