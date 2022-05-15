ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDOC expands prisoner's dog training at WMCI

Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – After having success with state prisoners training dogs, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington is expanding such a program. In this instance, these dogs may be able to help those who are deaf or hearing impaired.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced that it is partnering with International Hearing Dog Inc. The initial canine training program at the WMCI facility began in 2014. Since then, more than 350 dogs have been successfully trained. Additionally, 40 inmate canine handlers have participated in a seven-month certification program that WDOC described as "intensive."

The Preparing Adaptable Companion K-9 program is currently working with Black Dog Animal Rescue in Cheyenne, according to a WDOC announcement this past week. It said that BDAR provides canines for the PACK program, and they are trained using what is called the American Kennel Association canine good citizen test.

“Upon successful training, socialization, basic obedience, behavioral management, manner improvement and evaluation, the canines graduate and put up for adoption," said the announcement.

Now, three handlers described as being at a master level and part of the PACK program “will be the first to pave the way for the new program, Preparing Animals with Service Abilities." These dog handlers have a combined experience of over 21 years, and together, they have successfully trained 129 dogs.

On April 28, the first of these three puppies arrived at WMCI. They will be paired with one of the three handlers and begin a year or more of training before the dogs are returned to International Hearing Dog Inc. IHDI will then finish theIR training and the animals will be “ready for service."

The new prison K-9 training program will also involve people in Goshen County. “The puppies will occasionally leave WMCI to spend weekends with a foster volunteer to allow experience outside the facility," said WDOC. “As they prepare for service, these puppies will need to be comfortable with any environment they might go into."

Torrington, including Mayor Randy Adams are supportive of this new program, according to the prison system.

Members of this community can visit the IHDI website and apply to become a volunteer to take these young dogs home over weekends. These people will receive training in what to do.

More information is available on the website of IHDI. Details on this specific program also are on the site , along with a "weekend puppy raiser application."

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Crypto-Knight officials opens its facility on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new Wyoming company is popping up in Pine Bluffs. This Crypto Mining host named Crypto Knight’s held its event on Friday. Crypto Knight is the 1st Wyoming family-led crypto business to set up its facility in Wyoming. Wyoming’s Crypto-forward business practices and...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne artist is honored to have painted the City’s newest boot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has welcomed a new installation at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to its collection of boots. The 8-foot-tall boots grace many parts of the city and are a way to celebrate the history of Cheyenne and the local artists. This boot was painted by Chad...
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Candidate Rex Rammell’s plan for Wyoming includes seizure of 30 million acres of federally managed land

Rex Rammell is no stranger to running for statewide elected office. Wikipedia describes the 61-year-old veterinarian as a “perennial candidate for public office in Idaho and Wyoming.” Rammell ran for Wyoming’s congressional seat in 2016, coming in seventh behind Liz Cheney. He ran for governor as a Constitutional Candidate in 2018. He’s running this year as a Republican.
WYOMING STATE
US News and World Report

Nebraska to Pay $479,000 to Settle Inmate Death Lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Walmart employee finds meth inside store

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Panhandle man was arrested after authorities reportedly found him with drugs at a Walmart. On April 23, an employee reportedly turned over a small meth bag to Scottsbluff Police. The employee showed police footage of other Walmart employees finding the bag on the floor of Walmart and traced the footage back to a man digging in his pockets when the bag of meth allegedly appeared to have fallen out of his pockets and landed on the floor without the man realizing.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Woman

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. The department said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning that they're trying to identify her "in reference to a welfare check." Anyone who recognizes the woman or...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Laramie County GOP Head Easily Survives Attempted Ouster

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a lot of talk from some detractors beforehand, Laramie County GOP Chairman Dani Olsen easily survived an attempt to push her out of her leadership position during a meeting of the county party Tuesday. Party members voted overwhelmingly against asking...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
