ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

A hit and run accident leaves one person dead in Cathedral City.

By Laurilie Jackson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNqmY_0ff8FbXk00

One person was killed and another critically injured in a hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in Cathedral City early this morning.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Ramon Road approaching Crossley Road at about 1:20 a.m. when an eastbound pick-up truck made a north turn from Ramon Road onto Crossley, hitting the motorcycle.

When first responders arrived, they found the male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle in the roadway with major injuries, police said.

The victims were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where the driver died and the passenger was in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Jeffrey Barnett said.

The truck drove off after the crash and was last seen driving westbound on Ramon Road, according to Barnett.

Police said evidence was left behind that allowed officers to identify the truck and an investigation is ongoing to identify its driver.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest developments.

The post A hit and run accident leaves one person dead in Cathedral City. appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Seven Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Pourroy Road [Murrieta, CA]

Traffic Accident on Encanto Road Left Several Hurt. The collision happened at the Pourroy Encanto intersection around 4:05 p.m., according to authorities. Furthermore, firefighters used hydraulic tools to free one patient from the wreckage. Consequently, officers reported two patients had serious injuries, two had moderate injuries, two had minor injuries...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Two-Car Wreck North of Moreno Valley Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Moreno Valley was identified Wednesday. Daniel Reyes, 47, of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on San Timoteo Canyon Road, near Live Oak Canyon Road, roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and Redlands, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Head-On Crash on Landau Boulevard [Cathedral City, CA]

According to the report, the collision occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the 31200 block of Landau Boulevard. The investigation officer said a gray Toyota Corolla driving south passed McCallum Way when a black Nissan Altima proceeded north, crossing into the southbound lanes. Afterward, a third-party vehicle veered into the northbound...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Crash on Interstate 10 [Thousand Palms, CA]

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m., along Interstate 10 at the Cook Street exit on May 10th. According to reports, a vehicle veered off the road went straight to an embankment, and became engulfed in flames. First responders arrived and found at least two people with minor to moderate injuries....
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Ramiro Benitez-Jimenez Involved in Hit-and-Run on Alessandro Boulevard [Moreno Valley, CA]

2 Officers Hurt in Vehicle Accident on Lasselle Street. The accident happened at the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Lasselle Street. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Jimenez was driving erratically in nearby traffic lanes, eventually fleeing from officers through Lasselle Street. Consequently, officers pursued him before Benitez-Jimenez crashed into a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

Young Man Killed In DUI Crash | Redlands

05.17.2022 | 1:31 PM | REDLANDS – California Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle traffic collision with one person trapped. Per CHP a silver Toyota was traveling on San Timoteo Road and was trying to pass a vehicle over a double yellow line. As it approached a turn in the road a truck pulling a box trailer was approaching and the Toyota tried to get back into its lane when it side swiped the vehicle that it was trying to pass. At that time the car went sideways and the truck heading in the opposite direction hit it on the driver side door killing the driver. The truck lost part of its axel in the accident. At this time alcohol IS considered to be a factor in the accident, as an empty 12 pack of beer was found in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported by ground to a local area hospital in an unknown condition. CHP is currently investigating the accident and San Timoteo road will be closed for the duration. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week

An Indio family is remembering 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in a crash in Twentynine Palms last week. Last Thursday, Barboza was driving home from work when he collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader. He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash continues. “He The post Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#City Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Sgt
mynewsla.com

Man Killed While Working on Box Truck on Shoulder of I-215 in Perris

A man servicing a box truck on the shoulder of Interstate 215 in Perris was struck and killed Tuesday when a motorist allowed his pickup to drift onto the edge of the freeway and hit him, authorities said. The fatality occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-215, just north...
PERRIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mynewsla.com

Dump Truck, Semi Collide on 215 Freeway, Prompting Lane Closures

A dump truck and tractor-trailer collided Wednesday on Interstate 215 in Riverside, creating a mess that prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down lanes, resulting in a miles-long traffic jam. The collision happened about 9:30 a.m. on the northbound 215 at Box Springs Road, according to the CHP. The...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Toddler accidentally run over by father at Riverside home

A toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by his father’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 18800 block of Gentian Avenue in Riverside. According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the toddler’s father was pulling into his driveway after […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bert Gallardo Rodriguez Killed in Two-Car Crash on La Cadena Drive [Colton, CA]

58-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Auto Collision on De Berry Street. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m., at the intersection of La Cadena Drive and De Berry Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup-truck and another vehicle collided for unknown reasons. Responding officers declared Rodriguez dead at the...
COLTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert

Interstate 10 traffic was being slowed Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes through Palm Desert from Washington Street to Monterey Avenue. #Traffic heads up: Workers are clearing sand in the center lanes of I-10 from Monterey to Bob Hope. This means lane closures and slowing traffic. Drive carefully or avoid the highway. https://t.co/2HjZB4AIaQVarner Road is a The post I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy