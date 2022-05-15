A hit and run accident leaves one person dead in Cathedral City.

One person was killed and another critically injured in a hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in Cathedral City early this morning.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Ramon Road approaching Crossley Road at about 1:20 a.m. when an eastbound pick-up truck made a north turn from Ramon Road onto Crossley, hitting the motorcycle.

When first responders arrived, they found the male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle in the roadway with major injuries, police said.

The victims were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where the driver died and the passenger was in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Jeffrey Barnett said.

The truck drove off after the crash and was last seen driving westbound on Ramon Road, according to Barnett.

Police said evidence was left behind that allowed officers to identify the truck and an investigation is ongoing to identify its driver.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.

