SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — It may have happened in Buffalo but the mass shooting is being felt right here in Syracuse. Clifford Ryan, the founder of OG’s against violence specializes in de-escalating instances of gun violence before they get out of hand. He said that what was most frustrating about the tragedy in buffalo was that there may not have been much anyone could have done to stop what happened.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO