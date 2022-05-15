ODNR: Hiker dies after falling from overlook at state nature preserve in Hocking County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a lot going on in the night sky this week so enjoy it when we get some clearing. We’ll welcome the full moon on Monday morning at 12:14 a.m. This month’s full moon is known as the Full Flower Moon because of all the flowers that are coming back to life this time of year. It’s also called the Full Planting Moon.

