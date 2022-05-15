ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

SUNY Canton graduation kicks off commencement season

wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Sports: Lyme defeats Watertown on the diamond. A...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys’ lacrosse

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Massena in a boys’ lacrosse battle Tuesday. Massena’s Trysen Sunday fakes the pass, then fires low for the goal. Sunday sets up Dugga Thompson for the sidewinder that dents the net. Red Raiders lead 13-4. Potsdam’s Liam McCargar fends...
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Local SUNY Canton grad earns two degrees

Judson B. Foote III, of Hermon, earned two degrees from SUNY Canton - Nursing /A.A.S. and Individual studies/A.A.S. He accomplished this feat while working full-time and raising a family. Judson is pictured with his wife Courtney, sons Judson IV, Jeremiah, Josiah, and daughter Laura. Photo by local photographer Jaimie Besaw.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

WIlliam A. (Bill) Chapin, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. William A. (Bill) Chapin has run his final race, finishing on May 16, 2022, in Fernandina Beach FL, on Amelia Island. He was born in Watertown, NY, on April 16, 1943, to Richard D. and Ruth Rathbun Chapin. He grew up on Colorado Avenue in the house next to Chapin’s Flowers and began his involvement in the business as a child. From the time he was a toddler, he actually enjoyed shoveling snow and helped to clear the parking lot in front of the flower shop. He often rode in the delivery vehicle and was able, for any address in the city, to say which side of the street it was on and to name the cross streets on either side of the address. As he grew older, he helped with transplanting seedlings and developed a life-long love of gardening.
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Pickleball play in Potsdam

Norfolk resident Kim LaShomb, left, and Delma Wilis Massena, are among the dozens of competitors at the North Country Pickleball’s Spring Classic Pickleball Tournament held at Pine St. Arena, Potsdam, May 14. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, NY
Education
City
Watertown, NY
City
Canton, NY
Canton, NY
Education
wwnytv.com

North country voters approve school budgets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Voters across the north country approved school budgets Tuesday night. Every budget was approved and none of the votes were close. Incumbent school board members were beaten in Lowville and Sackets Harbor. St. Lawrence County. - Brasher Falls Central voters approved a $27.8 million budget...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN. Toni is survived by her three children, Steven (Jennifer) Harblin, Kelso Washington; Jeffry (Lynda) Harblin, Prince George, VA, and Susan (Gregory) Dandrow, Newport, TN; four grandchildren, Kenneth (Angel) Harblin, of Washington; Amelia Habersetzer, Washington; Alexandra (Robert) LaVine, Watertown, and Christopher (Katie) Dandrow, Watertown; eight great-grandchildren, Aydin Harblin, Eli Harblin, Teagan Habersetzer, Taylor Habersetzer, Tarryn Habersetzer, Benjamin Dandrow, Jaina Dandrow, and Kristie Dandrow; two brother in-laws, Michael Hoepfinger, Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. Thomas D. Harblin (Dorothea), Fayetteville, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Biennial Quilt Show returns in June

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Quilting Guild is celebrating its 38th anniversary this year. Its Biennial Quilt Show is also returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Alice Draper, the guild’s president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch her...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Warrior challengers from Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg Elks Lodge team members Brittany Vine, left, and MaryAnne Spencer wade through water and mud as one of the obstacles in the 5th annual Warrior Challenge Run at Frog Hollow Farms, Potsdam, May 14. They were among the about 100 participants raising funds to help local Wounded Warriors and Battle Buddies go on adventure trips. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Canton#Commencement#Diamonds
wwnytv.com

Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of 931 Knox Street, died peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Sheila was such a light in this sometimes-dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She was born on March 14, 1945, in Ogdensburg, New York to the late John Francis & Lillian Mae (Kiah) Breen. Sheila graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1964. Sheila was a free spirit, she valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Holly R. Black, 71, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Holly R. Black, 71, passed away on Friday in Ogdensburg. There are no funeral services and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born November 19, 1946 at the Theresa Hospital, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Edwin and Margaret Turner Evans. He attended Theresa Elementary School and Indian River Central School. Gerald married Susanna Whitman in September of 2005 in Watertown, NY, by the Honorable Town of Watertown Justice, Howard George. He was a cook at Howard Johnson’s Restaurant and the Golden Lion Restaurant, both in Watertown, NY. He also worked for various farms in the area and was grounds keeper for Lennox Mobile Home Park. Gerald loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Susanna; a sister, Rose M. Webb, Theresa, NY; two brothers, Dale “Chico” Evans, Watertown, NY, Edward Evans and his wife, Rebecca, Lowville, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Scott Witherell, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren, Erin Cole, Halind and Darius Stokes, Jacob Elias Cole, Geoni Cantwell; three great-grandchildren, Denzel Stokes, Zaliaha Stokes, and Saxxon Cole; two sistersin-law, Cathy and Peggy; twenty-two nieces and nephews. His parents, two brothers, Orville “Digger” Evans and William “Billy” Evans and a sister, Agnes Merritt, all passed away previously. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

John Edward Moschell, of the Adirondack Park area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John was born on March 19, 1962 in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was the youngest of three children. He lived in Lee’s Summit through his high school years where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bull riding, and playing for the local football team. In May of 1980 he made the decision to serve our country and enlisted in the US Navy. From 1980 to 1996 John traveled the world. His adventures began in Guam and continued through Barbers Point, HI and Whitney Island, WA. In October of 1989 he met Debora Hayes in Pt Mugu, CA. Their first son, Aaron M. Moschell was born in August of 1990 while he was stationed in Christchurch, NZ. After a short trip home he was deployed to Antarctica where he was stationed when his second son, James C. Moschell, was born in December of 1991.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wwnytv.com

Cornhole tournament to benefit North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser this weekend. NCPPC’s Anne Garno talked about the Toss Masters Cornhole Tournament on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview in the video above. The double-elimination tournament is Sunday, May 22 at Garden...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be made to his four children at the Celebration of Life. He is survived by his companion and the mother of his children, Tiffany Williams of Glenfield; his mother, Judy A. Nagy; four children, Gabrielle, Anthony, Payslee, and Beau Nagy; five sisters and three brothers, Catherine and Joe Sins of West Leyden, Gerald A. Nagy Jr. and his companion Jessica Van Winkle of Watson, Grace Nagy and her companion Kevin Simmons of New Bremen, Patricia Rogers and her companion William Pellam Jr. of New Bremen, Robert Nagy of Watertown; Brian Nagy and his companion Jennifer Barber of Port Leyden, Melissa Nagy and her companion Joe McNally of Port Leyden and Gladys and Andrew Bennett of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chase was born June 24, 1986 in Lowville, New York, a son of Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr. and Judy Ann Delles Nagy. He graduated from South Lewis Central School and worked as a selfemployed carpenter in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Glenfield. He also worked for Mahoney Design & Build in Syracuse and Fort Drum. He did farm work in Constableville and Niagara Falls areas and cut down Christmas trees in West Leyden at the Christmas Tree Farm on Fish Creek Road. He also worked at Blizzards constructing trailers. Most recently, he was employed as a construction worker/carpenter in Canastota, NY. Chase loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping and enjoyed cooking steak on an open fire or outdoor grill, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Chase loved building a 4 wheeler out of a motorcycle with his son, Anthony, and rebuilding and fixing up non running 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time at Agers Falls in Lyonsdale. Most of all Chase enjoyed spending every spare moment with his children. He enjoyed gardening and teaching his son, Anthony, about growing vegetables. Chase loved to go swimming with all his children and the most memorable moment for him was the day each of his children were born. He was very proud of each of his children and talked very highly of them. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
GLENFIELD, NY
wwnytv.com

Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice. Barry was born on April 12, 1951 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Irving and Alice (Miller) Newcombe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Barry married Deborah Warriner in June of 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He later had a companion of several years, Tina Lawrence.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a majority of board members left the room. Parents expressed their frustration, disappointment, and anger over how recent issues have been handled. All but one Watertown City School District board...
wwnytv.com

Andrew Grady, 30, formerly of Ogdensburg

PHOENIX, Arizona (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Andrew Grady, age 30, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. A reception will be held for family and friends at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following services. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Sources: one, two new candidates possible in state senate race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least one new candidate is likely to enter the race for the 48th state senate district, which takes in all of Jefferson County and part of Lewis County. Sources tell 7 News businessman Matt Doheny has begun soliciting endorsements. Doheny is waiting on a...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown. Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Bill is survived by his wife, Thelma; his daughter Gloria (James) Gregory, his son William (Wanda) Reardon; his grandchildren Katie (Wesley) DaSilva, William Reardon, Scott (Lisa) Gregory, Elizabeth Gregory; four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Jeff Gregory. Bill was born in the Town of Ellisburg on September 19th, 1925, a son to William and Edna Hartman Reardon. He was educated in the Mannsville High School. Bill joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes before enlisting in the US Navy in 1942. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill operated a farm in Ellisburg. After farming, he went to work for Don Veley Trucking in Mannsville to drive bulk milk trucks, retiring in 1987. He continued working as a carpenter for several years following his retirement. Bill married Mary E. Cote on June 7th, 1947. She predeceased him. He married Thelma Curtis December 15th, 2006. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reardon-Belloff-Leuze Scholarship c/o South Jefferson School or to the Rutland Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
ADAMS CENTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy