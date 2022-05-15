ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Falls to 2-3

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hernandez (2-3) yielded five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out two and taking...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Miami, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. Joe will be out of the lineup for the first time since May 5 after reaching base in all 10 of those contests while scoring five runs, driving in another and swiping a base. Charlie Blackmon will take over at designated hitter and bat leadoff.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Jace Peterson
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Steals fourth bag

Philips went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Tigers. Phillips earned his fifth straight start Wednesday thanks to the ongoing absence of Manuel Margot (hamstring). He's been productive of late, slugging two home runs and chipping in a stolen base across his last three games. Phillips is still hitting just .197/.256/.380 while striking out at a 39.2 percent clip across 79 plate appearances on the season, though he could provide stolen base production in the short term.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Starts, but role likely to decrease

Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates. After slugging his first home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to three games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Ortega sticks in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Now that Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back in action after a recent multi-game absence, Ortega will likely be the odd man out in the Cubs outfield for a regular role against right-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Braves#Brewers
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Facing hitters Friday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that Lynn (knee) will face hitters Friday during the team's road trip in New York, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Advancing from bullpen sessions to throwing live batting practice marks an important step forward in the recovery process for Lynn, who has been sidelined all season after requiring surgery in early April to address a slight tear in his right knee. The White Sox have thrown out early June as a potential return date, and his continued presence on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL seemingly supports that optimism. Before the team pinpoints a more precise date for Lynn to make his team debut, he'll likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment and build up his pitch count in one or two outings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy