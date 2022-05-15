Rockford’s Tinker Swiss holds ‘Mom’s Day’ at local distillery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Tinker Swiss Cottage got a unique partner to help raise money.

Sunday was “Mom’s Day” at Barnstormer Distillery, 6969 S Main St. The hanger door was open so people could enjoy the weather along with their custom drinks and food.

Part of the day’s drink proceeds are being donated back to the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, 411 Kent St.

“This will be helping with our other activities we have through the year,” said Samantha Hochmann, executive director of the Tinker Swiss Cottage. “So we have scouts groups, field trips, summer camps, senior groups, we do tours, all our different events to bring Tinker further into our community.”

Donations to the museum can be made on Tinker Swiss’ website .

