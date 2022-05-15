ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Launches another homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Padres...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting on Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 76 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .212 batting average with a .664 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Dansby Swanson should be insulted by Xander Bogaerts trade talk

Another Atlanta Braves franchise mainstay could be replaced soon. They’ve done this before. Why wouldn’t they do it again?. We’re talking about Freddie Freeman, of course, who was allowed to depart Atlanta for Los Angeles and the Dodgers in free agency this past winter. The Braves found a replacement in Matt Olson, who is quite good, but replacing an icon and franchise face like Freeman had to feel like a slap in the face to fans and many in the organization.
MLB
numberfire.com

Ildemaro Vargas heading to Cubs' bench Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Ildemaro Vargas in their lineup for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vargas will take a seat Monday while Andrelton Simmons steps into the lineup for the first time this season. Simmons will bat eighth and play shortstop. Vargas is projected for 98 more...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder sitting on Monday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Luis Barrera versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 95 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .253 batting average with a .662 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Braves had major issues with haunted Milwaukee team hotel

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is allegedly haunted. It’s also a frequent team hotel for teams the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting, which can make for some stories. The Atlanta Braves can attest to that. While it doesn’t sound like any players experienced any explicit issues with the supernatural, they certainly had a miserable trip. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Braves players dealt with a power outage, low water pressure, and no hot water at the Pfister on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Chad Wallach sitting for Angels Monday

The Los Angeles Angels did not include Chad Wallach in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wallach will take a seat Monday while Austin Romine starts at catcher and bats seventh against the Rangers. Our models project Wallach to make 83 more plate appearances this season and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Back in outfield Wednesday

Acuna will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 3-0 win as a designated hitter after missing the previous five games with a sore groin. The groin issue didn't seem to inhibit Acuna at the plate or on the basepaths, as he reached base three times on the night and recorded his sixth stolen base of the season. His return to the outfield for the day game after a night game suggests Atlanta is comfortable with his health.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Homers in nightcap

Melendez went 2-for-7 with a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. Melendez started both games at catcher -- Salvador Perez (thumb) was hurt late in the first game while serving as the designated hitter. With Perez going on the injured list, Melendez could have a chance to be the Royals' primary backstop for at least a couple of weeks. The 23-year-old top prospect has two RBI, two runs scored, a homer and a double through 11 games, posting a .233/.324/.367 slash line, as it hasn't been a smooth adjustment to major-league pitching for him. His homer Tuesday was the first of his big-league career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Looking To Complete Series Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks complete a hectic portion of their respective schedules Wednesday with another afternoon game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up a four-game series. L.A. enters on a four-game winning streak and in position to sweep Arizona. Doing so would mark a second consecutive season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Padres
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Blasts third homer

Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in Monday's 5-4 victory versus Arizona. Taylor connected for a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning, and that proved to be the difference as Los Angeles navigated a narrow win. The utilityman recently endured a four-game, 0-for-14 stretch that included 10 strikeouts, but he has bounced back by reaching base safely 10 times over his subsequent five contests. Taylor has gone 6-for-17 with two doubles, two homers, four walks and four RBI over the five-game stretch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs seventh homer

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Brewers. The veteran slugger went back-to-back with Austin Riley off Corbin Burnes in the third inning, staking Atlanta to an early 4-0 lead that the bullpen couldn't protect. Ozuna has gone yard three times in the last five games as part of a six-game hitting streak, and he's up to seven homers and 17 RBI through 38 games on the season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy