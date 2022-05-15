ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci out for Game 7 due to covid-19

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYTw2_0ff8Du8j00

NEW YORK — Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci is not available for Game 7 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday after being placed into the NHL’s protocols for covid-19.

The team announced Vellucci’s status via Twitter about two hours before the game is slated to begin.

In his third season with the organization and second with the NHL club, Vellucci primarily oversees the team’s forwards and penalty kill.

It is unclear who will absorb those duties.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan (November) as well as skating and skill development coach Ty Hennes (December) each missed time this season while being in protocols for the virus.

Follow the Penguins all season long.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby Tried Playing in Game 6, But Penguins Said No

The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly had the option to play Sidney Crosby in Game 6 when the team was up 3-2 over the New York Rangers, but according to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, they said no. "He had passed a concussion test and wanted to play in Game 6 but was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby drops truth bomb on future of Penguins’ core after painful Game 7 loss to Rangers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers in a dramatic 4-3 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden Sunday night. That loss could end up being a symbolic bookmark for the Penguins franchise that may not parade a lineup that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, who’ve basically become Pittsburgh lifers in the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Madison, NY
City
Madison, PA
markerzone.com

CROSBY AND SULLIVAN RIP HELMET RULE

Game 7 OT loss - that can sting. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was measured in his responses to the media in his post-game availability, but he was clearly upset about one play in particular. In the third period, Penguins' defenseman Marcus Pettersson got wrapped up with Rangers' forward Alexis Lafreniere behind the net. In the skirmish, Petterson's helmet comes off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Free Agent Predictions: Who Stays and Who Goes

The Pittsburgh Penguins season came to a devastating end in a Game 7 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. With their fourth-straight early exit in the playoffs, it is clear the Penguins are in need of a retooling to compete for another Stanley Cup. This offseason also marks the end of contracts for three players who were integral parts of their back to back championship run in 2016 and 2017: Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Penguins' Brian Boyle has successful knee surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Forward Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery after he was injured in Game 6, the Penguins announced Monday. The Penguins said the procedure on Boyle's left knee was done by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside. Boyle was hurt in Friday's playoff game against the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Vellucci
Yardbarker

Report: Penguins Offered Low-Ball Contracts to Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Another season again ended prematurely for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and there is already big time news coming from within the locker room. It was no secret that Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were playing on the final year of their contracts, and fans began preparing for the end of the big three in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 5-on-5 Play Should Have Led to a Better Result vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially entered the offseason after their Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday, May 15. The Penguins had a 3-1 series lead, and it looked like they were going to pull off a huge upset. They had a two-goal lead in Games 5 and 6 and were leading in Game 7 for most of the third period and yet still could not find a way to win. At five-on-five, the Penguins’ easily dominated the Rangers, so what exactly went wrong?
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Penguins#Madison Square Garden#The New York Rangers
Tribune-Review

Penguins enter an offseason unlike any other

NEW YORK — In the spring of 2010, Sidney Crosby was asked about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ former home, then named Mellon Arena, which the franchise was about to vacate in a matter of weeks. It was an outdated venue full of leaky pipes, moldy ceiling tiles, narrow hallways...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz next Jets coach, and Malkin dismisses KHL talk

Barry Trotz interviewed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The 59 year-old head coach compiled a 152-103-34 record in 4 seasons with the Islanders that included two runs to the Eastern Conference Final before they surprisingly let him go at season’s end. For his coaching career, he’s amassed...
NHL
Tribune-Review

5 things: Like series on whole, stats say Penguins 'deserved' to win Game 7

Five stats-based observations about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season-ending, 4-3 Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday:. Let’s get this out of the way first: the team that has the most goals/points/runs is always the one that “deserves” to win a game. In any sport. It’s a favorite saying of some to at times say a team “deserved better.” With all due respect, that’s usually either/or one part cliché, one part sour grapes, one part lack of accountability.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Breaking Up the Core, Firing Hextall & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. There’s been some serious buzz surrounding the Penguins as the team cleans out their things from the arena, leaving with disappointment after a tough seven-game series with the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, let’s take a closer look at what to expect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
398
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy