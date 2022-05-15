Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci out for Game 7 due to covid-19

NEW YORK — Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci is not available for Game 7 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday after being placed into the NHL’s protocols for covid-19.

The team announced Vellucci’s status via Twitter about two hours before the game is slated to begin.

In his third season with the organization and second with the NHL club, Vellucci primarily oversees the team’s forwards and penalty kill.

It is unclear who will absorb those duties.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan (November) as well as skating and skill development coach Ty Hennes (December) each missed time this season while being in protocols for the virus.

