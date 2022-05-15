ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford Public Schools cancels bus routes

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A reminder of RPS District 205 parents who rely on the bus to get their kids to school.

Routes for six schools will not be running on Monday due to a driver shortage. Those routes are for RESA, Guilford and Jefferson High Schools, as well as Eisenhower Middle, Welsh Elementary and Barbour. Families will have to find their own way to get kids to class.

It is part of a statewide shortage on bus drivers. The state recently passed a measure allowing school districts to rehire drivers who lost their license because of unpaid child support in an effort to make sure things are back to normal next school year.

Different routes and schools will be affected every day. The schedule can be found on Rockford Public Schools’ website .

