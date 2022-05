There is about to be a lot of star power packed into one grouping when the PGA Championship tees off at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday. Tiger Woods' quest for a fifth PGA Championship title is already worth watching, and things have gotten more interesting now that it has been announced he will be paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the opening two rounds.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO