Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Orleans County in northeastern Vermont Northeastern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Cambridge, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Enosburg Falls, Jay, Jay In Franklin County, Cambridge, Bakersfield, Cambridge Village, Berkshire, Montgomery Center, Jeffersonville Village, Montgomery, Troy, Belvidere Center, Enosburg, Belvidere, Waterville, Westfield, Newport Center, North Troy Village, Richford and Enosburg Falls Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO