Tuscaloosa County, AL

Search underway for missing man in Tuscaloosa County

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Eli Frazier was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Creek public use area off of Watermelon Road.

Frazier is described as having a shaved head, being 6-foot-4 and weighing 230 pounds. TCSO reports Frazier was wearing shorts, no shoes and no shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators believe that Frazier may have been picked up and given a ride away from the area. Anyone that may have given Frazier a ride or saw him walking in the area is asked to contact TCSO at 205-752-0616.

