Two car wreck on Stiner Hwy at Cross Valley Road

A Cookeville man has died as the result of a Tuesday night accident at in Putnam County. 61-year-old John Kontour of Cookeville was the passenger of 48-year-old James Romines of Cookeville was traveling in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Thorne Gap Road when his vehicle went on the side of the roadway, striking a large pile of rocks. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO