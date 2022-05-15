ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Two car wreck on Stiner Hwy at Cross Valley Road

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars wrecked in the construction zone along State Route...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 1

1450wlaf.com

Head on collision closes Hwy 25W near Jellico

HIGH CLIFF, TN (WLAF) – The report of a head on collision near Jellico on Hwy 25W north of La Follette occurred in the 8am hour on Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no injuries. However the road has been closed since as crews attempt to clear the scene. (WLAF NEWS...
JELLICO, TN
thesmokies.com

The fire truck that succumbed to the recent Wears Valley fire [PHOTOS]

They were trapped by a hellish blaze that had overtaken their truck. Their escape was blocked. They were forced to seek refuge in one of the homes they’d been sent to try to save. In just moments, members of the Northview-Kodak Volunteer Fire Department found themselves with few options.
KODAK, TN
1450wlaf.com

Partin clocked at 112 mph; facing multiple charges

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was no way Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams could miss Thomas Mack Partin and his La Follette bound red Ford pick-up truck on the Gen. Stiner Highway; it was coming head on at Williams and his cruiser at a high rate of speed, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. It was just after midnight Tuesday when Partin was passing a vehicle and was in Williams’ lane.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
newstalk941.com

One Dead, One Injured In Tuesday Night Accident

A Cookeville man has died as the result of a Tuesday night accident at in Putnam County. 61-year-old John Kontour of Cookeville was the passenger of 48-year-old James Romines of Cookeville was traveling in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Thorne Gap Road when his vehicle went on the side of the roadway, striking a large pile of rocks. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway.
COOKEVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Motorcyclist killed in N. Knox

A Sunday evening crash in North Knoxville claimed the life of a motorcyclist and landed the driver of the other vehicle in police custody. The crash took place around 6 p.m. on Bruhin Road near Breda Drive and involved a motorcycle and a Honda sedan, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Lenoir City homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a residence in Lenoir City, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. On May 17, Lenoir City Police Department officials were dispatched to a disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue. Shortly after, officers learned of an additional disturbance occurring at 507 West 2nd Avenue, where Michael Owen, 20, was attempting to “force his way into the residence.”
LENOIR CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise County crash killed 8-year-old passenger Friday

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 630 (South Mountain Road) Friday killed an 8-year-old passenger and injured a 16-year-old driver. A release from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a 2015 Hyundai Veloster had been traveling east near Route 869 (Haddonfield Road) when it ran off the side of the road […]
wvlt.tv

Officials warn summer heat can be deadly for kids, pets left in cars

The LEGO fan convention brings fans and artists from around the world to Knoxville. A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s home on separate occasions, according to a release by District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit. Updated: 1 hours ago. The homeowner reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION IN SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 25E

BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
BIMBLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Jefferson County authorities searching for theft suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect. Officials said that the person stole a 16-foot trailer on Piney Road in the Strawberry Plains area of Jefferson County. The social media post provided a picture...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane County double homicide sparks investigation

Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned. A social media post stated that whoever returns the missing sign will be given 52 digital offer cards. Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County. Updated: 13 hours ago. Both bodies have been sent for an...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Rainbow Family Restaurant to reopen Friday as scheduled

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Rainbow Restaurant has been closed this week to give its employees a little time off and was scheduled to reopen Friday. However, in the mean time, the buffet caught fire Monday night. That said, the scheduled reopening will go on like planned. “We’ll be back to our regular 4am until noon hours, seven days a week starting Friday morning,” said owner Travis Wallen.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

