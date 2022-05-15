Two car wreck on Stiner Hwy at Cross Valley Road

Investigators in Roane County still looking for answers after two people are found dead in a home. Officials say they are treating this as a double homicide. The incident happened at 662 Buck Creek Road in East Roane County Monday. Police say the victims are 67 year-old Steve Groover and 62 year-old Cindy Scruggs.
HIGH CLIFF, TN (WLAF) – The report of a head on collision near Jellico on Hwy 25W north of La Follette occurred in the 8am hour on Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no injuries. However the road has been closed since as crews attempt to clear the scene. (WLAF NEWS...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, a three vehicle wreck occurred on the four lane at the Towe String Road stop light backing up La Follette bound travelers. Traffic was forced down to one lane. One person was injured and transported to the La Follette Medical...
They were trapped by a hellish blaze that had overtaken their truck. Their escape was blocked. They were forced to seek refuge in one of the homes they’d been sent to try to save. In just moments, members of the Northview-Kodak Volunteer Fire Department found themselves with few options.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was no way Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams could miss Thomas Mack Partin and his La Follette bound red Ford pick-up truck on the Gen. Stiner Highway; it was coming head on at Williams and his cruiser at a high rate of speed, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. It was just after midnight Tuesday when Partin was passing a vehicle and was in Williams’ lane.
A Cookeville man has died as the result of a Tuesday night accident at in Putnam County. 61-year-old John Kontour of Cookeville was the passenger of 48-year-old James Romines of Cookeville was traveling in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Thorne Gap Road when his vehicle went on the side of the roadway, striking a large pile of rocks. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway.
29-year-old Sharif Ahmaed worked in Knoxville as a Porsche technician. His coworkers described his sharp wit, sense of humor and love for motorcycles. None of them could have ever expected their friend, who was always so careful when riding, to be killed while doing the activity he loved.
A Sunday evening crash in North Knoxville claimed the life of a motorcyclist and landed the driver of the other vehicle in police custody. The crash took place around 6 p.m. on Bruhin Road near Breda Drive and involved a motorcycle and a Honda sedan, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a residence in Lenoir City, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. On May 17, Lenoir City Police Department officials were dispatched to a disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue. Shortly after, officers learned of an additional disturbance occurring at 507 West 2nd Avenue, where Michael Owen, 20, was attempting to “force his way into the residence.”
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 630 (South Mountain Road) Friday killed an 8-year-old passenger and injured a 16-year-old driver. A release from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a 2015 Hyundai Veloster had been traveling east near Route 869 (Haddonfield Road) when it ran off the side of the road […]
A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend's home on separate occasions, according to a release by District Attorney General Charme Allen's Career Gang Unit.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Bruhin Road on Sunday evening according to Knoxville Police. Knoxville Police said officers responded around 6 p.m. to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. KPD said the car was travelling north when it crossed into...
BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect. Officials said that the person stole a 16-foot trailer on Piney Road in the Strawberry Plains area of Jefferson County. The social media post provided a picture...
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Rainbow Restaurant has been closed this week to give its employees a little time off and was scheduled to reopen Friday. However, in the mean time, the buffet caught fire Monday night. That said, the scheduled reopening will go on like planned. “We’ll be back to our regular 4am until noon hours, seven days a week starting Friday morning,” said owner Travis Wallen.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro said everyone is safe after a house fire on Sunday. Rural Metro said the fire happened around 1:43 p.m. at 5209 Malibu Drive. When crews arrived, the owner had knocked down the fire with garden hoses, but the back screened-in porch was still smoldering.
