Charges unlikely in Rickenbacker wreck that killed 2 cyclists. ‘Just a terrible accident’

The man who struck and killed two cyclists with his Jeep Sunday afternoon on the Rickenbacker Causeway was issued traffic tickets in the latest fatalities on the notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway but any criminal charges appear unlikely, Miami police said on Monday.

Police said the driver, not yet identified, had passed a field sobriety test and that while the investigation was continuing, the accident occurred on a confusing section of the road.

“He wasn’t under the influence,” said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega. “It looks like this is just a terrible accident.”

As of Monday morning, police also had not released the names of the accident victims, identified only as a man and woman. Police said the driver is an adult male. Vega said he was issued several traffic citations but did not provide details.

They did say that the two who were killed on the causeway lanes were headed towards Key Biscayne from the mainland. Vega said the accident happened at 4:55 p.m. on a section of the William Powell Bridge popular with fishermen, where another road joins the causeway and crosses the bike path.

It’s an off-ramp just before the climb up the bridge and at the end of some beaches where visitors swim and windsurf. The bike path there juts slightly to the left as it crosses the road that curls around under the bridge.

The accident happened at a heavily traveled time of day for cyclists, joggers and drivers along or adjacent to the scenic roadway. Witnesses said they tried to help the accident victims, but it was too late. The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

With its arching bridges and views of the city skyline and the bay leading to the Atlantic Ocean, the Rickenbacker Causeway has been an extremely popular destination for cyclists over the years. It’s also been a dangerous one, with all the foot and vehicle traffic to navigate.

In 2014, Miami-Dade commissioners ordered a study of the causeway after the deaths of cyclists Aaron Cohen in 2012 and Cristophe LeCanne in 2010. It’s not clear what became of the report.

Cohen was killed by a hit-and-run driver and LeCanne was struck by a drunk driver who dragged him almost a mile before stopping. Cohen’s death led to the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act, which increased penalties for drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident.

It remains unclear how the accident occurred, though a video published by Univision shows an SUV with front-end damage and two bicycles on the roadway .

Walter, a 50-year-old who rides his bike on the causeway multiple times a week to stay healthy, emphasized that bikers need more preventative safety measures. He was at the scene as detectives investigated the crash.

“We need more strict laws to protect cyclists,” said Walter, who asked the Herald not to use his last name. “Cyclists have the right to be on the roadway because it is another method of transportation.”