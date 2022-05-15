ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Charges unlikely in Rickenbacker wreck that killed 2 cyclists. ‘Just a terrible accident’

By Charles Rabin, Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljJBI_0ff88HIK00

The man who struck and killed two cyclists with his Jeep Sunday afternoon on the Rickenbacker Causeway was issued traffic tickets in the latest fatalities on the notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway but any criminal charges appear unlikely, Miami police said on Monday.

Police said the driver, not yet identified, had passed a field sobriety test and that while the investigation was continuing, the accident occurred on a confusing section of the road.

“He wasn’t under the influence,” said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega. “It looks like this is just a terrible accident.”

As of Monday morning, police also had not released the names of the accident victims, identified only as a man and woman. Police said the driver is an adult male. Vega said he was issued several traffic citations but did not provide details.

They did say that the two who were killed on the causeway lanes were headed towards Key Biscayne from the mainland. Vega said the accident happened at 4:55 p.m. on a section of the William Powell Bridge popular with fishermen, where another road joins the causeway and crosses the bike path.

It’s an off-ramp just before the climb up the bridge and at the end of some beaches where visitors swim and windsurf. The bike path there juts slightly to the left as it crosses the road that curls around under the bridge.

The accident happened at a heavily traveled time of day for cyclists, joggers and drivers along or adjacent to the scenic roadway. Witnesses said they tried to help the accident victims, but it was too late. The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Faster cars, more people on Rickenbacker revive call to redesign road. ‘It’s wild out there.’

With its arching bridges and views of the city skyline and the bay leading to the Atlantic Ocean, the Rickenbacker Causeway has been an extremely popular destination for cyclists over the years. It’s also been a dangerous one, with all the foot and vehicle traffic to navigate.

In 2014, Miami-Dade commissioners ordered a study of the causeway after the deaths of cyclists Aaron Cohen in 2012 and Cristophe LeCanne in 2010. It’s not clear what became of the report.

Cohen was killed by a hit-and-run driver and LeCanne was struck by a drunk driver who dragged him almost a mile before stopping. Cohen’s death led to the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act, which increased penalties for drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident.

It remains unclear how the accident occurred, though a video published by Univision shows an SUV with front-end damage and two bicycles on the roadway .

Walter, a 50-year-old who rides his bike on the causeway multiple times a week to stay healthy, emphasized that bikers need more preventative safety measures. He was at the scene as detectives investigated the crash.

“We need more strict laws to protect cyclists,” said Walter, who asked the Herald not to use his last name. “Cyclists have the right to be on the roadway because it is another method of transportation.”

Comments / 14

Sandi Jones
5d ago

Regardless of wrong or right, bicyclists have to be proactive in protecting themselves. You’re not going to win against these drivers. It doesn’t matter if you’re right. You’re still dead. Be defensive. However, I do see bicyclists riding right in the middle of the road, doing whatever they want. You have to follow the same rules as cars…including stop signs, right of way etc. and ride with traffic, not against it. Be defensive! Unfortunately nobody is going to watch for bicycles!

Reply
8
xXangie_the_14thXx
4d ago

I would never, ever ride a bike on a road, a suburban neighborhood is one thing, causeways and city roads are another. Get a bike rack and take it to a park or a place like Shark Valley. If not, stationary bikes or a spinning class are a good, safe substitute.

Reply
5
Tim Phillips
5d ago

I wonder how many people have been killed while pursuing a healthy lifestyle by bicycling on a busy highway or street?

Reply
6
Related
WSVN-TV

BSO deputies respond to crash, fatal shooting in Broward County

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to what could be a crime spree in Broward County that may possibly be connected to and involving children. A shooting in Deerfield Beach took place following a crash at the corner of Powerline Road and Sample Road,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen airlifted after motorcycle crash in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 13-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Miami Lakes. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 82nd Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive, at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
BET

Miami Air Traffic Controller Identified As Person Killed In Plane Crash

Marciso Torres has been identified as the person killed during a plane crash-landing on Miami’s Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday afternoon (May 14). According to the Miami Herald, the 36-year-old was a longtime airport traffic controller in South Florida. The crash sent five other people to the hospital. The...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Former South Florida police lieutenant gets life for molesting young girls

MIAMI – A judge sentenced a former South Florida police lieutenant to life in prison Friday for molesting two young girls who are now in their 20s. “There will be no closure here,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O said during the sentencing hearing for Braulio Gonzalez, 48. “The fact that people continue to defend you is just classic cognitive dissonance.”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Police Department#Cyclist#Accident#Rickenbacker#Jeep#The William Powell Bridge
Click10.com

Officer arrests domestic violence suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was at the Broward County main jail on Friday facing a domestic violence charge, records show. According to Detective Ali Adamson, an officer stopped a driver shortly before midnight on Thursday, at 1545 NE 4th Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. The officer arrested...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Man Shot In Head Just South Of Boca Raton, Search Underway

Car Crash Apparently Led To Shooting. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. — BSO just issued the following statement to BocaNewsNow.com. ”Just after 2 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call about a crash and a shooting at Powerline Road and West Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach […] The article BREAKING: Man Shot In Head Just South Of Boca Raton, Search Underway appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Partial Roof Collapse Damages Coin Laundry at Miami Strip Mall

A partial roof collapse damaged a coin laundry in a Miami strip mall early Friday after severe storms and heavy rain swept through the area. Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the EG2 Coin Laundry, located at 4731 West Flagler Street, after the collapse in the back of the business.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Reported Shooting Outside Homestead House

Police are investigating reports of a late night shooting Thursday outside a house in the city of Homestead. Officers responded to the scene near the 1700 block of West Mowry Drive just after 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Doorbell video from a home in the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Wife Of Slain Cyclist Pushes For Safety Measures After 2 More Deaths On Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 20th Annual Ride of Silence took place Wednesday evening. The 5.5-mile double loop on Crandon Boulevard is meant to commemorate cyclists who have been killed in accidents and raise awareness for safety. “We talked about the fact that it would happen again if nothing gets done, and, sadly, it did,” says Maribel Reyes. She was devastated to learn of the two lives lost this past weekend on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Her husband, Walter, was the last cycling fatality on the Causeway seven years ago. “It draws cyclists. It draws people walking. It’s just a beautiful section of Miami,” she...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

South Florida cigarette thief busted after string of robberies

MIAMI, FL - A man wanted in connection with a string of cigarette robberies at several South Florida stores has been arrested. Miami-Dade police arrested 31-year-old Angel Llanes on multiple armed robbery, burglary and grand theft charges. Police believe Llanes is responsible for four robberies over a span of five...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she fell off a horse in Southwest Ranches. According to Davie Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old victim may have suffered a head injury when she fell at an equestrian facility in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 178th Avenue, Thursday morning.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
955
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy