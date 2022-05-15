ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer, TN

Trula Muse, age 81, of Elk Valley

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 3 days ago

Age 81 of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee passed away...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Pansy J. Phillips, age 56, of Caryville

Pansy J. Phillips, age 56, of Caryville passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. She was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by Son: Brandon, Husband: Victor Phillips, Parents: Harold and Pansy White Hooks. Survived by:. Daughters: Ashley (Martines) Smith, Sarabeth (Jeremy) Bentley, Kristi (Josh) Swan. Grandchildren: Isaac, Addilyn, Sophia,...
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

WLAF celebrates its 69th year on the air today

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On this May 17, 2022, WLAF celebrates its 69th year on the air. It was a Sunday back in 1953 when AM 1450 first came on the air. Many listeners, like the late Jerry Sharp, have shared memories over the years of where they were when they first heard the station come on the air. For the young Sharp, he was listening in Anderson County on his way back to Hiawassee Junior College.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Head on collision closes Hwy 25W near Jellico

HIGH CLIFF, TN (WLAF) – The report of a head on collision near Jellico on Hwy 25W north of La Follette occurred in the 8am hour on Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no injuries. However the road has been closed since as crews attempt to clear the scene. (WLAF NEWS...
JELLICO, TN
1450wlaf.com

See list for sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF – UPDATED LIST AS OF TUESDAY, MAY 17, 4:30PM) – This is a notice of sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction on Friday, May 20 at 9am, at Chancery Courtroom. This is for the year 2019 and any previous outstanding years. See the full list of property HERE. (05/17/2022-4:30PM).
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pioneer, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jellico, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
1450wlaf.com

Rainbow Family Restaurant to reopen Friday as scheduled

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Rainbow Restaurant has been closed this week to give its employees a little time off and was scheduled to reopen Friday. However, in the mean time, the buffet caught fire Monday night. That said, the scheduled reopening will go on like planned. “We’ll be back to our regular 4am until noon hours, seven days a week starting Friday morning,” said owner Travis Wallen.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Horton, Ward announce retirement

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – For a man who has been involved with soccer in Campbell County for nearly 25 years and who has been the head coach for both Cougar and Lady Cougar Soccer for several seasons, Bryan Horton said it was time to call it a career. After building a successful program at CCHS, Horton made the announcement at Monday’s annual soccer banquet. His right hand man for many of the more than 20 years, Steve Ward, also announced it was time for him to call it a wrap.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Gary D. Reed of Jacksboro

With open arms our Lord and Savior welcomed Gary D. Reed of Jacksboro home on May 16, 2022 at age 81. Gary was born August 19, 1940. He was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he was saved over 40 years ago. He was admired by all for his patience, carpentry skills, intelligence and most of all he never had anything bad to say about anyone. He absolutely loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed sharing building knowledge, nature hikes, and storytelling with them.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Coaches believe Brady to be asset to community

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell High Associate Head Basketball Coach Brandon Clawson calls Zac Brady the ultimate competitor. Coach C was among the many on hand for Brady’s signing ceremony on Tuesday at noon in the high school auditorium. Though Brady starred in football and basketball, it’ll be football that he’ll now only play for the University of the Cumberlands.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Rrb
1450wlaf.com

Partin clocked at 112 mph; facing multiple charges

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was no way Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams could miss Thomas Mack Partin and his La Follette bound red Ford pick-up truck on the Gen. Stiner Highway; it was coming head on at Williams and his cruiser at a high rate of speed, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. It was just after midnight Tuesday when Partin was passing a vehicle and was in Williams’ lane.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Brady signs to play football for University of the Cumberlands

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – All-Region selection football player Zac Brady made it official on Tuesday. The Cougar signed to become a Patriot as he transitions from Campbell High to the University of the Cumberlands. Though Brady had other offers, a couple of schools in Wisconsin and Maryville College, he...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Man wanted in Campbell County located in Anderson County

ROCKY TOP, TN (WLAF) – The call that Anderson County had a man wanted out of Campbell County in custody came in to Central Dispatch in the early hours of Saturday. It was at 2:20am Saturday when Campbell County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tim Powers met an Anderson County Deputy in the parking lot of Holly-Gamble Funeral Home. Sgt. Powers took 37-year old David Joseph Pratt into custody and transported him to the Campbell County Jail at Jacksboro.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
1450wlaf.com

UT’s Deputy AD for Championship Resources to speak at Chamber event

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – We, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, are very excited that this year’s Annual Meeting will feature an expanded Awards Presentation. The annual event is Thursday, June 9, 6pm, at the Ball Farm Event Center. The guest speaker for the event was announced on Monday. She is Dr. Mónica Lebrón. She joined the University of Tennessee’s executive leadership team in February 2021 as Deputy Athletics Director for Championship Resources.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Powers secures $38,500 for Campbell Children’s Center

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – State Rep. Dennis Powers, (R- Jacksboro), successfully secured $38,500 in state funding for the Campbell County Children’s Center. The funds will be used to improve programs and services focused on child abuse prevention. The Campbell County Children’s Center’s mission is to reduce...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Cougar multi-sport star Zac Brady to sign with Cumberlands

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell High’s Zac Brady is signing to play at the University of the Cumberlands on Tuesday at noon in the Campbell High Auditorium. Brady, who received post season honors in both football and basketball for the Cougars, will play football for the Patriots. Cumberlands is a member of the Mid-South Conference and plays its home games at Taylor Stadium at Williamsburg.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy