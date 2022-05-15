Trula Muse, age 81, of Elk Valley

With open arms our Lord and Savior welcomed Gary D. Reed of Jacksboro home on May 16, 2022 at age 81. Gary was born August 19, 1940. He was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he was saved over 40 years ago. He was admired by all for his patience, carpentry skills, intelligence and most of all he never had anything bad to say about anyone. He absolutely loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed sharing building knowledge, nature hikes, and storytelling with them.
