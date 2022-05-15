Trula Muse, age 81, of Elk Valley

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – For a man who has been involved with soccer in Campbell County for nearly 25 years and who has been the head coach for both Cougar and Lady Cougar Soccer for several seasons, Bryan Horton said it was time to call it a career. After building a successful program at CCHS, Horton made the announcement at Monday’s annual soccer banquet. His right hand man for many of the more than 20 years, Steve Ward, also announced it was time for him to call it a wrap.

