Greenville, NC

Golf tournament to benefit NC city’s chamber of commerce staffers injured in 3-car crash

By Ryan Harper
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greater Purpose Golf Classic will be held at Greenville County Club on May 20.

The event will help raise money for the medical bills of the four Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce employees involved in a vehicle crash back in April.

The registration fee for a team of four players is $500.

The tournament will use a four-man superball format. Lunch, which is sponsored by Sam Jones BBQ and Coastal Beverages, starts at noon, and there’ll be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

4 leaders of NC city’s chamber of commerce involved in 3-vehicle crash

The Golf Classic will have cash, gift cards and more with the first place prize being $200. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a chance to win a four-wheeler.

The golf classic will be held at 216 Country Club Drive.

For more information, contact: greaterpurposegolf@gmail.com .

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

