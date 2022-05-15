ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Seventh Day Adventist Church provides free meals

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjCjw_0ff888R200

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fairmont held their free pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery spaghetti dinner Sunday.

Church members said they wanted to be able to reach out to the community and the surrounding areas to provide a meal . They stated they had 325 dinners going out for delivery letting the community know that the church and its members are there to help. Deliveries were made to senior citizen apartment buildings in the area.

“Times are tough, and we was wanting to, you know, just lighten the burden on them a little bit and say ‘hey, this is what we have for you,’ you know, we want to return to you what God has blessed us with and be able to do with,” said Regina Boyce, Communication Director for Fairmont’s Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Motorists reminded to “Look Twice, Save a Life” for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

The church believes that fellowship and comradery are essential in the community, and for the members of the church to be able to help others that are in need.

“On the side of the church we have a prayer tent set up because we do have a lot of people that would like to have prayer,” Boyce said. “And this way we can reach out to them and say here is a little place you can go. We have our pastor available; we have our elders available. If anybody wants prayer, they’re more than welcome to come over and we’ll pray with them.”

The free dinners allow the members and the elders of the church to introduce themselves to the community through outreach events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Fairmont woman helping others due to baby formula shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The baby formula shortage is hurting families all around our region, but one local woman is trying to do her part to help. Alexis Earle of Fairmont has decided to donate her breast milk to help families in need. Earle, a mother of two, says her...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society reaching capacity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Animal shelters across the state are seeing an influx of animals, including here in our area. As 5′s John Blashke reports, if some of these animals don’t find homes soon they’ll have to be put down. The Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society is nearly...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Society
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open. The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change. Big changes are coming soon, according to the post. The closure...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times
WTRF- 7News

Kids will enjoy their summer with the Summer Swim Pass Program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Summer is just around the corner and that means area pools will be looking for some fun in the sun. Now you can help some area children do just that. In memory of their parents, the Calissie family is once again spearheading the summer swim pass program. They are seeking donations from area businesses and individuals to provide passes for kids who […]
WHEELING, WV
newwaysministry.org

Bishop Helps Weaken Youth Conversion Therapy Ban in West Virginia

The Catholic bishop of West Virginia helped restrict a city’s ban on conversion therapy despite LGBTQ advocates’ appeals to ignore the bishop’s objections. In early May, the Wheeling City Council voted 4-3 to ban conversion therapy for youth. Ahead of the vote, Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston submitted comments to the Council in which he claimed the ban would infringe on parental rights and force people to accept “transgender ideology.” He later made clear he opposed conversion therapy.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon Health celebrates 500th WATCHMAN procedure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Heart and Vascular celebrates that they have successfully completed their 500th WATCHMAN procedure treating patients with Atrial Fibrillation as of Wednesday. Mon Health officials said atrial fibrillation is a cardiovascular disease that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood normally. The procedure involved minimally invasive, and most patients can go […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hinton News

Community comes together to save wounded osprey

Community Comes Together to Save Wounded Osprey When the West Virginia Raptor Center (WVRC) received a call from a resident in Randolph County, WV recently that an adult osprey had been discovered in the ditch along the road, Executive Director Collin Waybright immediately went to the site to evaluate the injured raptor. When Waybright discovered that the osprey was injured due to a gunshot wound, he had it transferred to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital in Morgantown, a full-service, 24-hour veterinary hospital, for treatment. As a result of its injury, part of its wing had to be removed. This is the type...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a steak fry that goes to a good cause?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the time of year for steak frys! Coming up this weekend there’s one at Sonneborn Shelter. It benefits an organization called “Open Field; a program that improves children’s lives through sport. Open Field’s efforts span from Pittsburgh to Cameroon but it all started in the Friendly City. Wheeling is the home […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Nana’s Bakery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – North central West Virginians can now have breakfast all the time at Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar.   The newest addition to High Street gives you the option as soon as you walk in the door, bowl or shake. Both options mix together cereal and ice cream to bring you back to […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy