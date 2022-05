Work never stops at Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, not even for a celebratory press conference. On May 17, Maumee Valley Habitat and its partners gathered at the site of the group’s 300th roof replacement project in the Toledo area. Even as the assembled dignitaries spoke of the program and its significance, workers continued sawing and nailing the pieces that would soon make up homeowner Kelly’s new roof. Frequently the speakers at the conference would amplify their voice over the sounds of tinkering behind them, but no one ever asked the builders to slow their progress.

