The second major of 2022 is here, and it’s sure to be a good one in Tulsa. The world’s biggest stars in golf will be competing for the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, the first time the course is hosting a PGA Championship since 2007 when Tiger Woods edged Woody Austin by 2 strokes to win it. Below, we look at the 2022 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO