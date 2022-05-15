ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Striking fun at American Legion tournament

By Sandy Torres
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Strike, strike, and strike. These bowlers are part of the New York State American Legion Bowling Tournament. Veterans and family members take 4 weekends out of the year to compete in teams, doubles and singles. “Getting people to come to your community, enjoy bowling,...

Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be made to his four children at the Celebration of Life. He is survived by his companion and the mother of his children, Tiffany Williams of Glenfield; his mother, Judy A. Nagy; four children, Gabrielle, Anthony, Payslee, and Beau Nagy; five sisters and three brothers, Catherine and Joe Sins of West Leyden, Gerald A. Nagy Jr. and his companion Jessica Van Winkle of Watson, Grace Nagy and her companion Kevin Simmons of New Bremen, Patricia Rogers and her companion William Pellam Jr. of New Bremen, Robert Nagy of Watertown; Brian Nagy and his companion Jennifer Barber of Port Leyden, Melissa Nagy and her companion Joe McNally of Port Leyden and Gladys and Andrew Bennett of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chase was born June 24, 1986 in Lowville, New York, a son of Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr. and Judy Ann Delles Nagy. He graduated from South Lewis Central School and worked as a selfemployed carpenter in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Glenfield. He also worked for Mahoney Design & Build in Syracuse and Fort Drum. He did farm work in Constableville and Niagara Falls areas and cut down Christmas trees in West Leyden at the Christmas Tree Farm on Fish Creek Road. He also worked at Blizzards constructing trailers. Most recently, he was employed as a construction worker/carpenter in Canastota, NY. Chase loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping and enjoyed cooking steak on an open fire or outdoor grill, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Chase loved building a 4 wheeler out of a motorcycle with his son, Anthony, and rebuilding and fixing up non running 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time at Agers Falls in Lyonsdale. Most of all Chase enjoyed spending every spare moment with his children. He enjoyed gardening and teaching his son, Anthony, about growing vegetables. Chase loved to go swimming with all his children and the most memorable moment for him was the day each of his children were born. He was very proud of each of his children and talked very highly of them. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
GLENFIELD, NY
Patriots walk off v. Red Storm

Au SABLE FORKS | The Saranac Lake varsity baseball team built up a 4-1 lead heading into the last inning against host AuSable Valley May 17. However, a three-run seventh capped by a Nate Doner triple led to extra innings, where Carson Garcia's RBI single in the eighth brought the Patriots all the way back for a 5-4, walkout win.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys’ lacrosse

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Massena in a boys’ lacrosse battle Tuesday. Massena’s Trysen Sunday fakes the pass, then fires low for the goal. Sunday sets up Dugga Thompson for the sidewinder that dents the net. Red Raiders lead 13-4. Potsdam’s Liam McCargar fends...
POTSDAM, NY
Carlton Simmons Jr., 63, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Simmons Jr., 63, passed away on Friday in Gouverneur. There are no funeral services and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
ANTWERP, NY
Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh, will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12 noon at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. Patricia passed away on November 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Abram G. “Skip” Herne, 77, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Abram G. “Skip” Herne, 77, of 986 State Route 37, passed away Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Skip was born on December 16, 1944, in Syracuse the son of the late Abram G. and Margaret (Lazore) Herne. He first attended Sacred Heart school before going to St. Regis Mohawk School and later to Salmon River, when he left at age 16 to work. He later achieved his high school diploma and graduated Morrisburg Heavy Equipment School. On December 25, 1970, he married Lillian Chevette in Utica, she later predeceased him.
AKWESASNE, NY
David P. Colbert, 78, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for David P. Colbert, 78, a resident of 18 Maple Street, Norfolk, will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Knapp’s Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Colbert passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with family at his side.
NORFOLK, NY
Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Dianne was born on March 26, 1955 in Albany, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Eva (Spiak) Paul and attended schools in Watervliet. On June 16, 1994, she married Dennis J. Kemison at the Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Douglas Shear, officiating.
Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born November 19, 1946 at the Theresa Hospital, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Edwin and Margaret Turner Evans. He attended Theresa Elementary School and Indian River Central School. Gerald married Susanna Whitman in September of 2005 in Watertown, NY, by the Honorable Town of Watertown Justice, Howard George. He was a cook at Howard Johnson’s Restaurant and the Golden Lion Restaurant, both in Watertown, NY. He also worked for various farms in the area and was grounds keeper for Lennox Mobile Home Park. Gerald loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Susanna; a sister, Rose M. Webb, Theresa, NY; two brothers, Dale “Chico” Evans, Watertown, NY, Edward Evans and his wife, Rebecca, Lowville, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Scott Witherell, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren, Erin Cole, Halind and Darius Stokes, Jacob Elias Cole, Geoni Cantwell; three great-grandchildren, Denzel Stokes, Zaliaha Stokes, and Saxxon Cole; two sistersin-law, Cathy and Peggy; twenty-two nieces and nephews. His parents, two brothers, Orville “Digger” Evans and William “Billy” Evans and a sister, Agnes Merritt, all passed away previously. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
THERESA, NY
Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Born on April 22, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of John and Olive Porteous Masters. Survivors include three children, Katherine and Michael...
THERESA, NY
Graveside services for Paul F. Gotham, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Paul F. Gotham, 72, a resident of Winthrop, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Gotham passed away on January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, NY. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
COLTON, NY
Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of 931 Knox Street, died peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Sheila was such a light in this sometimes-dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She was born on March 14, 1945, in Ogdensburg, New York to the late John Francis & Lillian Mae (Kiah) Breen. Sheila graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1964. Sheila was a free spirit, she valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Eleanor L. Terry, 88, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor L. Terry, 88, of Karcher Estates, passed away Sunday morning, May 15, 2022 at her home. Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Dennis Pridell, and their two sons,...
CASTORLAND, NY
Don E. Montroy, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Don E. Montroy, age 89 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at Foxwood Memorial Park chapel with Carrie Demerse officiating. Don passed away on May 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
OGDENSBURG, NY
New superintendent of Catholic schools

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is pleased to announce David Young as the new superintendent of Catholic schools. “David Young’s extensive leadership experience as an assistant superintendent and superintendent will be a great asset to our Catholic school system,” said Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne. “We are confident he will build upon the strong academic and faith-based education our schools currently offer and lead them to new heights.”
BURLINGTON, VT
Andrew Grady, 30, formerly of Ogdensburg

PHOENIX, Arizona (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Andrew Grady, age 30, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. A reception will be held for family and friends at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following services. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ.
OGDENSBURG, NY
New airline flying from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - There’s something new on the tarmac at Ogdensburg International Airport. A new airline will get you to a new destination, but it’s the same service you can get out of Watertown. “This is going to provide access for people in Ogdensburg...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice. Barry was born on April 12, 1951 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Irving and Alice (Miller) Newcombe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Barry married Deborah Warriner in June of 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He later had a companion of several years, Tina Lawrence.
Biennial Quilt Show returns in June

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Quilting Guild is celebrating its 38th anniversary this year. Its Biennial Quilt Show is also returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Alice Draper, the guild’s president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch her...
WATERTOWN, NY
Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, of West Parishville

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
COLTON, NY

