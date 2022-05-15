Striking fun at American Legion tournament

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be made to his four children at the Celebration of Life. He is survived by his companion and the mother of his children, Tiffany Williams of Glenfield; his mother, Judy A. Nagy; four children, Gabrielle, Anthony, Payslee, and Beau Nagy; five sisters and three brothers, Catherine and Joe Sins of West Leyden, Gerald A. Nagy Jr. and his companion Jessica Van Winkle of Watson, Grace Nagy and her companion Kevin Simmons of New Bremen, Patricia Rogers and her companion William Pellam Jr. of New Bremen, Robert Nagy of Watertown; Brian Nagy and his companion Jennifer Barber of Port Leyden, Melissa Nagy and her companion Joe McNally of Port Leyden and Gladys and Andrew Bennett of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chase was born June 24, 1986 in Lowville, New York, a son of Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr. and Judy Ann Delles Nagy. He graduated from South Lewis Central School and worked as a selfemployed carpenter in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Glenfield. He also worked for Mahoney Design & Build in Syracuse and Fort Drum. He did farm work in Constableville and Niagara Falls areas and cut down Christmas trees in West Leyden at the Christmas Tree Farm on Fish Creek Road. He also worked at Blizzards constructing trailers. Most recently, he was employed as a construction worker/carpenter in Canastota, NY. Chase loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping and enjoyed cooking steak on an open fire or outdoor grill, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Chase loved building a 4 wheeler out of a motorcycle with his son, Anthony, and rebuilding and fixing up non running 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time at Agers Falls in Lyonsdale. Most of all Chase enjoyed spending every spare moment with his children. He enjoyed gardening and teaching his son, Anthony, about growing vegetables. Chase loved to go swimming with all his children and the most memorable moment for him was the day each of his children were born. He was very proud of each of his children and talked very highly of them. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

GLENFIELD, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO