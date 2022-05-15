ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pirates beat Greene, Reds despite being held hitless

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2008 — when the Los Angeles Angels allowed zero hits and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers — the Cincinnati Reds lost a game in which their pitching staff allowed not a single hit, falling 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday....

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets' Marte loses grandmother 2 years after wife's death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack. Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Marte's grandmother, Ponga Brigida,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0 Monday night. Peralta (3-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. He recorded his 500th career strikeout in the seventh when he retired Marcell Ozuna on a called third strike.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Francona back managing Guardians following COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19. Francona will be back for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale. They both tested positive with coronavirus last week while the Guardians were in Chicago and returned to Ohio by bus as the team continued its trip to Minnesota.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Can the 2022 Yankees' offense make baseball history?

The New York Yankees’ offense is a juggernaut. In 2021, the Yanks won 92 games and earned a wild-card berth because of their pitching. Last year’s club finished a measly 19th in MLB in runs scored and had only two players — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge — post above-average hitting numbers over the full season. That offensive ineptitude reared its head at the worst possible time, as the Yankees bowed out of the postseason against the Red Sox in the AL Wild-Card Game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge, Taylor Ward, and Justin Verlander headline AL's top performers I Flippin' Bats

Ben dives into every division in baseball. In the AL East, Verlander argues why Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the top position player, why Nestor Cortes is the top pitcher, and why the New York Yankees are the best team. In the AL central, Verlander explains why Byron Buxton of the Baltimore Orioles is the top position player, why Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox is the top pitcher, and why the Minnesota Twins are the best team. In the AL west, Verlander reveals why Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels is the best position player, why Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros is the best pitcher, and why the Houston Astros are the best team.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Union bring draw streak into matchup against Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (3-6-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-1-5, first in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Philadelphia -226, Inter Miami CF +600, Draw +344; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union play Inter Miami after playing to a draw in four straight games. The Union...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Jered Weaver
Person
Art Warren
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
FOX Sports

USFL odds: Bookmaker reveals how they're updating lines at the midway mark

Five football games are far from a large sample size for USFL oddsmakers, but it becomes immensely easier to accurately power rate all eight teams in the league with each passing week. The Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals have greatly exceeded preseason expectations thus far, while the Houston Gamblers...
FOOTBALL
FOX Sports

Pirates aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -156, Pirates +134. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has a 6-11 record at home and a 15-20 record overall. The Cubs have an 11-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB.TV streaming sees record viewing through first 40 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9% increase over the same period last year. Three of the most-watched days on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Cincinnati Reds#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Major League Baseball
FOX Sports

Love of hockey sends Greenberg from Cubs to Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff Greenberg grew up watching Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played hockey all the way through the club level at the University of Pennsylvania. It's that love for the sport that prompted Greenberg to take on a unique challenge. After working in baseball for...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

How Mets' Francisco Lindor used key tenets to get back into swing

Things did not start smoothly for Francisco Lindor in Queens. The charismatic, kaleidoscope-haired shortstop was dealt to the Mets in January 2021 and two months later signed a 10-year, $341 million deal that will keep him in blue and orange (and black on Fridays) through the 2031 season. With that massive contract came massive expectations, and for the first two months of last season, Lindor’s on-field production didn’t live up to the hype or the dollar figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Why it is not time to celebrate Celtics dethroning Bucks I THE HERD

The Boston Celtics demolished the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 109-81. Grant Williams scored a game-high 27 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points and 20 rebounds. The Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat, but Colin Cowherd is not celebrating. Hear why Colin believes it is not time to praise the Celtics yet.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

The batting practice secrets behind Josh Bell's success with the Nationals

During pregame batting practice, Josh Bell drastically chokes up on his bat and aims not to smash homers but merely to make consistent contact, waiting as long as he can to start his swing. Between pitches during games, Bell steps out of the batter’s box and swings straight down, in search of the feeling he has found best correlates with success.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

NHL odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds

The Stanley Cup playoffs head into the second round as the eight remaining NHL teams battle for North America's oldest trophy in pro sports. The Colorado Avalanche (+200 at FOX Bet) and Florida Panthers (+360 at FOX Bet) are the betting favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup. Let's dive in.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy