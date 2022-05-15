ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Freeze Tuna Salad?

By Stephanie Smith
 3 days ago
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans spent an average of 55.2 minutes commuting to and from work in 2019. That's 276 minutes — close to five hours — per week! That must mean remote workers have an easier time, right? Well, Reclaim.ai reports that the average worker spends up to...

Mashed

The Hot Tip That Will Change The Way You Make Tuna Salad Forever

Tuna salad is a staple dish for both everyday lunches and for special occasions. The classic tuna salad recipe combines canned tuna, onion, celery, carrots, pickles, mayo, and salt and pepper to taste. However, tuna salad is easily customizable to your own personal preferences. You can omit ingredients you don't like and replace them with ingredients you do like. In a way, the only mandatory ingredients are the tuna and the mayo, which holds everything together.
Mashed

What You Can Use Instead Of Celery In Tuna Salad

Celery might be one of the most underappreciated members of the vegetable family. While it has a nice, refreshing crunch, many people find it bland and boring, the type of "diet" food that gives low-calorie vegetables a bad name. Naturally, too, this is just one of the mistakes everyone makes with celery. However, celery isn't simply a big, low-calorie stalk of nothingness. While it is a low-calorie food, delivering just 14 calories in a single cup, it is also a great source of fiber and essential antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids, which have been shown to help reduce the risk of cancer, according to WebMD. Eating celery has also been linked to lowering blood pressure, aiding in weight loss, and improving one's digestion.
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
Mashed

How Healthy Is Tuna Salad, Really?

Tuna salad is a fairly quick, simple meal to prepare for your kid's school lunch or to pack for your workday. The main ingredient is cheap and you can buy it in a can, then mix it together with any number of diced veggies and mayonnaise or another condiment of your choice.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Mashed

A Trader Joe's Dessert Board Has Become Eye Candy For Redditors

Dessert charcuterie boards are trending, providing a fun way to experiment with food and offering a variety of treats that those of us with a sweet tooth can appreciate (via Better Homes & Gardens). Unlike traditional charcuterie boards that typically contain foods such as cold cuts, cheese, crackers, and nuts, dessert boards employ the same idea but use items such as cookies, cakes, and chocolates, which can be "homemade, semi-homemade, store-bought, or a mix of both" (per Easy and Delish).
Mashed

This Ingredient Swap Instantly Upgrades Boxed Mac And Cheese

In this day and age, there are plenty of ways to enjoy mac and cheese. You can get it from a restaurant. You can buy it pre-made from the grocery store or deli. You can make a creamy homestyle mac and cheese from scratch. You can buy boxed mac and cheese, or go with those little cups that just might catch your microwave on fire if you forget to add water.
Mashed

The Common Snack You Never Realized Was Radioactive

To state the obvious, food is amazing. Mother Nature has given fruits, vegetables, herbs, meats, and other vital sources of nourishment some pretty awesome features that are beneficial to humans and animals and other characteristics that are just plain fascinating. For example, did you know that figs contain as much calcium as milk? Or that apples, cherries, and raspberries are related to roses? Were you aware that nutmeg has hallucinogenic qualities? And why is it that lemons float in water but limes sink to the bottom?
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Best Sandwich At Burger King

Among fast food retail analysts, Burger King has a reputation for putting lots of energy into targeting the younger generations by coming up with irreverent, if gimmicky, one-off marketing campaigns, and in relatively rapid-fire succession (per CNN). "They've really focused a lot on marketing, product development, and menu innovation," GlobalData Retail's Managing Director, Neil Saunders told CNN of the fast food giant. More to the point, when Burger King has pulled back on such efforts, such as it did in 2021, it found itself falling behind Wendy's (via Forbes), which has since taken over as McDonald's closest competitor. But a survey conducted by Mashed has revealed what looks to be a rather perplexing paradox.
Gin Lee

Homemade chicken and dumplings

Chicken and dumplings have always been a traditional family recipe that's been a popular favorite of mine and many others for years. Today may be cloudy and wet outside, but a pot of good, wholesome, stick-to-your-ribs chicken and dumplings simmering on the stovetop can brighten up any day.
The Kitchn

Watermelon Smoothie

If you agree that the best thing about the warmer months ahead is the ability to eat watermelon for every meal, this will be your go-to summer smoothie. Cold, creamy and oh-so hydrating, this light pink potion owes its frosty texture to frozen watermelon. Don’t skip this deep-freeze! Watermelon is made up of 92% water, which means it will quickly turn your smoothie soggy if the fruit isn’t fully frozen.
Mashed

Easy Tartar Sauce Recipe

Picture this: You've just fried up some fish, and when you reach for an accompanying condiment, you opt for ketchup instead of tartar sauce. The horror! While it's not actually a crime to eat fried fish without tartar sauce, it might as well should be. There really is no better complement to the wonderful flavors of juicy, flaky, and succulent fried fish, and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating definitely agrees. Thanks to her easy tartar sauce recipe, you can make the creamy sauce right in your own kitchen, so you'll never have to settle for dipping fish sticks in ketchup ever again. "I love the combo of the slightly sour pickles and capers with creamy mayo in this sauce," Brookes says. "You might not typically think to combine these ingredients together, but the result is delicious."
Gin Lee

Vacuum sealing dried foods in mason jars

If you're trying to stock your pantry full for whatever reasons, were you aware that you can vacuum-seal dried (dehydrated) food in jars to preserve it longer? If not, then continue reading and I will walk you through the steps on how I vacuum-seal my dried goods in mason jars.
Mashed

The Ingredient Swap That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Ramen

Ramen has so many faces. Eat it on the cheap out of styrofoam cup and you are probably a college student, up late, studying for finals or working on a paper. Dress it up with some lobster, pork bones, jammy eggs, bamboo shoots, spring onions, and golden nori seaweed, you are probably dining at a restaurant in Sydney, Australia and paying an eye popping $400 a bowl (via Man of Many). Ramen is pretty versatile. Do an internet search and you will find plenty of recipes including everything from a basic ramen recipe to the likes of pumpkin spice ramen, but it really doesn't take much to take ramen to the next level. Redditors turn to sesame oil when they want to show off their ramen skills, while others add in vegetables and meats (via Spice the Plate).
30Seconds

Easy Garlic & Parsley Butter Baked Chicken Recipe Is Pure Deliciousness

What is it about baked chicken that is so satisfying and comforting? This easy butter baked chicken recipe is full of buttery goodness, garlic and fresh parsley. So good!. You could substitute boneless chicken breasts in this easy butter baked chicken recipe, but reduce the cooking time. Serve with rice or potatoes to soak up the butter sauce.
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Take Your Fried Chicken To The Next Level

There are few dishes more irresistible on a menu than fried chicken. This special occasion meal is more popular than ever as fast food chains and fancy restaurants alike compete for the top honor of "best." The weekend picnic staple is approaching its peak season, ready to be served on a plate surrounded by mashed potatoes and greens or sandwiched between pickles and coleslaw on a soft bun. As irresistible as fried chicken is to many meat-eaters, it can be equally daunting for home cooks to make.
CNET

No Tears, No Mess: How to Cut an Onion Without Crying

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Many years ago, at a birthday party for my brother, a fellow guest (and chef) gave me a great food preparation tip that I've carried with me ever since: How to dice an onion.
